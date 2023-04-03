A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

Even though the Las Vegas Raiders have added Jimmy Garoppolo to their roster by signing him to a multi-year deal back in March, the team has not completely shut down the idea of adding another quarterback via the draft. Expect the rumors about that potential move in the 2023 NFL Draft by the Raiders to intensify with Will Levis making a Las Vegas visit to start the week.

“The #Raiders are hosting #Kentucky QB Will Levis on a Top 30 visit at the facility today, source said. Las Vegas currently has the No. 7 pick,” Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network tweeted Monday morning.

Will Levis is considered as one of the top quarterback prospects in the 2023 NFL Draft. Although he’s not widely viewed as someone on the same level of Bryce Young and CJ Stroud, there’s a good chance that Levis will be taken off the board before the end of the first round.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“If we feel like the guy is worth it, we would do it,” Raiders head coach Josh McDaniels recently said about the chances of Las Vegas spending a first-round pick on a new signal-caller.

Should the Raiders select Will Levis, the former Kentucky Wildcats quarterback will likely be spending his early weeks at least in the pros in the shadows of Garoppolo, who inked a three-year deal with Las Vegas worth $72.75 million.

In four years in college, the first two with the Penn State Nittany Lions, Will Levis racked up a total of 5,876 passing yards and 46 touchdowns against 25 interceptions while completing 64.9 percent of his throws.