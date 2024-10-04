It was a thriller on Thursday Night Football between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. For the second straight week, the Falcons had to play a divisional opponent at home, and they were able to beat both of them. Besides the wins, the fans always seem to love it when the Falcons wear their throwback jerseys, and some wish they were permanent. JJ Watt isn't a Falcons fan, but during the game, he also vouched for the jersey.

“These Falcons uniforms are a masterpiece. Just make them full-time, c'mon man,” Watt tweeted on X, formerly Twitter.

Earlier in the year, Matt Ryan, who was inducted into the Falcons' Ring of Honor, was asked what his favorite uniform combination was, and he had the answer that everybody was looking for.

“I don't even think it's close, it's the throwbacks. The red helmets with the black jersey with the white pants,” Ryan said. “They're classic. It's as good as it gets.”

The hope is that one day they decide to make the uniforms permanent instead of only wearing them occasionally during the season.

Falcons win OT thriller vs. Buccaneers

The Falcons were able to defeat the Buccaneers 36-30 in overtime on Thursday Night Football. With less than two minutes remaining in regulation, Kirk Cousins threw an interception, and all the Buccaneers had to do was run some clock and kick a field goal. Instead, they were pushed out of field goal range and had to punt, which gave the Falcons the ball again. They were able to drive down the field and kick a field goal, sending the game into overtime.

They Falcons received the ball, and four players later, Kirk Cousins found Khaderal Hodge, and he ran to the end zone for 45 yards, giving Atlanta the win and the lead in the division. Cousins had a historic game for the Falcons, finishing with 509 passing yards, four touchdowns, and one interception.