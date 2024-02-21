Baker Mayfield could continue his run through the NFC South with the Falcons.

With a new coaching staff in place, the Atlanta Falcons are now focused on building out their roster. Quarterback is one position the Falcons could look to improve in. Coming off of a breakthrough season with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Baker Mayfield has emerged as a QB option for Atlanta.

If Mayfield doesn't re-sign with the Buccaneers, the Falcons are favored (+400) to add him in free agency, via betonline.ag. The Seattle Seahawks (+500) and Chicago Bears (+600) take second and third. Both the Denver Broncos and Pittsburgh Steelers have +700 odds while the New Orleans Saints, Tennessee Titans and Washington Commanders sit at +800.

Atlanta entered the 2023 season with Desmond Ridder as their QB1. He proceeded to go 6-7 as a starter, throwing for 2,836 yards, 12 touchdowns and 12 interceptions. With Ridder struggling, the Falcons turned to backup Taylor Heinicke in the middle of the campaign. However, he went just 1-3 as a starter, throwing for 890 yards, five touchdowns and four interceptions.

Baker Mayfield led the Buccaneers to an NFC South title and a win over the Philadelphia Eagles in the playoffs. He threw for a career-high 4,044 yards, 28 touchdowns and 10 interceptions. In his sixth year in the league, the former No. 1 overall pick earned his first Pro Bowl nomination.

With Mayfield proving to be a strong leader for the Buccaneers, Tampa Bay will surely try to bring back their quarterback for round two. However, the Falcons have similar NFC South goals and are in desperate need of a QB.

As Atlanta searches for the right fit under center, stealing Mayfield from their division rivals could be Tampa Bay's best option.