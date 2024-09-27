The Atlanta Falcons received great news updates regarding two key playmakers ahead of their Week 4 home matchup against the New Orleans Saints. On Friday, RB Bijan Robinson (shoulder) and OLB Matthew Judon (hamstring) were full practice participants and were removed from the team's injury report. They will both play this week, according to NFL insider Adam Schefter.

After not appearing on it on Wednesday, both players popped up on Thursday's injury report as limited practice participants. Usually, it is a bad sign when a player is an unexpected addition to the injury report but the Falcons appear to have avoided disaster.

The Falcons are in an early 1-2 hole to start the season. The schedule hasn't been kind to them with opening games against the Steelers, Eagles and Chiefs. Up next, a divisional rival in the 2-1 Saints, a team that's started hot with 103 points scored (second-most).

Middling Falcons must find consistency, difference-makers

Atlanta's offense was supposed to finally strike a balance this year between the sensational Bijan Robinson and steady hand of Kirk Cousins. Robinson has been good but not great, totaling 196 rushing yards on 48 carries with a touchdown, along with 11 catches for 89 yards. Cousins played well in Week 2, passing for 241 yards and two scores against the Eagles. In his other two games, he hasn't lived up to the hype, passing for 385 yards, two touchdowns and three interceptions in two losses to the Chiefs and Steelers.

The Falcons' offensive line has done this team no favors. On Cousins' 31 dropbacks vs. the Chiefs, he was pressured on 11. In Week 2, he was pressured on 14 of 31 dropbacks and on 11 of 28 dropbacks in Week 1.

RT Kaleb McGary has been ruled out for Week 2. Jake Matthews popped on the injury report Thursday, but he was missed because his family welcomed their second child.

In Week 4, during a divisional matchup against the Saints, the Falcons mustn't drop another game, which would bring them down to 1-3 with Tampa Bay, another AFC South opponent, on the schedule in Week 5.