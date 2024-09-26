The Atlanta Falcons are looking to bounce back from their narrow loss to the Kansas City Chiefs in Week 3. However, the Falcons' goal would become much more difficult with Bijan Robinson or Matthew Judon on the field.

Both players were listed as limited on Atlanta's Thursday injury report. Robinson is dealing with a shoulder injury while Judon is dealing with a hamstring injury, via team reporter Tori McElhaney.

Robinson and Judon practice on Wednesday, making their late week addition a bit worrisome. However, the fact that both were able to practice in some capacity shows that neither are dealing with a long-term injury. Still, the Falcons will be monitoring both players closely all the way up to kickoff.

Atlanta acquired Judon in a trade with the New England Patriots prior to the season. In his first three games with the team, he has racked up 15 tackles, three quarterback hits and 1.5 sacks. The Falcons enter Week 4 ranked 18th in total defense, allowing 326.7 yards per game. Losing Judon for even one game would be a massive blow.

As would Robinson on the offensive side of the ball. While he has yet to break 100 yards rushing on the season, Robinson is still an integral part of the team's offense. He has at least 14 carries every game, totaling 196 yards and a touchdown. If Robinson were to miss the game, Atlanta would turn to Tyler Allgeier as their lead running back.

Until the Falcons give further updates on both players, their Week 4 statuses are a bit up in the air. Atlanta is hoping these late injuries are simply scares and won't carry over on Sunday. If they do, the Falcons will have a much more difficult time taking down the New Orleans Saints. A drop to 1-3 would hamper Atlanta's playoff chances, even this early in the season.