Calais Campbell may be headed to the Atlanta Falcons after signing a one-year contract worth $7 million guaranteed earlier in the week, but that does not mean he has forgotten about all the good times he had with the Baltimore Ravens.

“I am honored to have spent the last three years of my career here. The people inside the building are what make it special,” Campbell posted on Instagram via ESPN’s Jamison Hensley. “Although we didn’t get to hoist the Lombardi {Trophy}, we sure did have a great time chasing it.”

Campbell went to the Pro Bowl in his first season withe the Ravens in 2020 and recorded 11 sacks during his entire tenure there. He was released ahead of NFL free agency with Baltimore trying to open up some cap space. Whatever amount was saved has not been enough to lock in a disgruntled Lamar Jackson. Campbell leaves a franchise in flux to join one who has been quietly active this offseason.

Although the Falcons have not tried to court Jackson or land another big-name quarterback, they have done their best to bolster up their defense. Recently, the unit has been the team’s downfall as fans recall more Mercedes-Benz Stadium shootouts than they are proud to admit. Campbell follows fellow notable defensive acquisitions, safety Jesse Bates III and defensive tackle David Onyemata, to Atlanta with the hope of sparking a cultural renovation.

Campbell still has something left to give as he enters his 16th NFL season. Ravens fans can surely vouch for that after witnessing the All-Pro defensive end in action.