The Atlanta Falcons enter Week 13 at 6-5, with a one-game lead in the NFC South. Head coach Raheem Morris used the team’s bye week to install more play-action passing on offense, which should help open the field up for quarterback Kirk Cousins. The Falcons are hoping to end a two-game skid on Sunday but they may have to take on the Los Angeles Chargers without their Pro Bowl kicker Younghoe Koo.

Despite coming off a bye in Week 12, Koo is dealing with a right hip injury. The Falcons elevated Riley Patterson from the practice squad in the event that he is unable to play on Sunday, according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero on X. Patterson is considered an emergency option as Koo is expected to suit up against the Chargers.

The hip issue is new for Koo. The eight-year veteran popped up on the injury report as a limited participant with the ailment on Thursday after not being listed on Wednesday’s report. However, the Falcons’ kicker got in a full practice session on Friday, meaning he’s likely to play this weekend.

Despite building a reputation as one of the most reliable kickers in the league, Koo has struggled this season. He missed three field goals in Atlanta’s 20-17 Week 10 loss to the New Orleans Saints, including a 46-yard attempt that would have tied the game late in the fourth quarter.

Falcons’ kicker Younghoe Koo should suit up in Week 13

Koo has already missed seven field goals this season after missing a total of seven field goals in his first 40 games with the Falcons from 2019-2021. The 30-year-old kicker was sensational in his first two full seasons in Atlanta, hitting 94.9 and 93.1 percent of his field goals respectively. Over the last two years he’s maintained an 86.5 FG percentage. However, in 11 games this season, he’s down to just 73.1 percent.

Despite his struggles, Koo has Morris’ support as the Falcons’ coach made it clear he intends to stick with his veteran kicker. After his nightmare outing against the Saints, Koo rewarded Morris’ faith by getting back on track. He went 2/2 on field goals against the Denver Broncos in Week 11, hitting from 41- and 51-yards out. Unfortunately, those were the only points the Falcons were able to score in a disappointing blowout loss to Denver.

Atlanta will look to get back in the win column against the Chargers as Kirk Cousins has a clean bill of health following the Broncos game and wideout Drake London will play in Week 13 despite being limited with a hip pointer.

Although the team is just 6-5, the Falcons have a legitimate shot at the playoffs thanks to the dismal state of the NFC South. If the team can manage to hold off the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, they would win the division and host a playoff game as the fourth seed in the conference.