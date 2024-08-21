One of the more viral stories out there regarding the world of football was Miami Dolphins star quarterback Tua Tagovailoa coming out and critiquing the coaching of Brian Flores. This prompted Atlanta Falcons quarterback Kirk Cousins to comment on the story after he was asked by Rich Eisen on his self-titled show.

While there always had been rumors about Flores' treatment towards Tagovailoa, he pretty much confirmed it on his side of the story that the former Dolphins coach didn't believe in him among other aspects. When this was brought up to Cousins, he was excited to talk about how important it is to have a coach that has endless support for their players.

“Oh man could I ever, I absolutely can,” Cousins said. “You know it never really was in the culture at some of the places I've been to like really praise you or tell you where you stand, but when I got to Washington I remember I got motioned into the head coach's office by the assistant to the head coach and I thought oh no I'm in trouble. This was after you know seven or eight weeks of the spring practices and Mike Shanahan said just sit down Kirk and I thought uh oh here I can't even go to the summer break without getting in trouble.”

“He said Kirk I, I just want to let you know that what you've done this spring has been really impressive. I think you're doing a great job with your reads, your progressions, your throws, really proud of you. Everything we thought we were getting when we drafted you we believe we're getting. Just wanted to let you know that and give you that feedback that we're really excited and we think you have a high ceiling.”

Kirk Cousins connects Falcons head coach Raheem Morris to viral story

This came as a little bit of a shock for Cousins as he would say he's experienced different as “I wasn't used to that in my football upbringing.” The 36-year old star would connect this topic to current Falcons head coach Raheem Morris saying that his positive attitude “reflects in the way that he treats people.”

“I thought it was like a prank or something because I wasn’t used to that in my football upbringing, but I quickly learned that, that staff, that culture was to give you that feedback,” Cousins said. “And that still permeates today with Raheem [Morris], he’s a cheerful coach, he loves coming to work, and that reflects in the way that he treats people and talks to people.”

Cousins would not mention or bring up Flores' name which could be surprising since he knew the coach for his time on the Minnesota Vikings where he was the defensive coordinator. He would later bring up current Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel, whom Tagovailoa sung the praises of during the viral interview, as someone who embodied everything great about a coach during their time together with the Washington Commanders.

At any rate, Cousins looks to come back 100 percent after his torn Achilles injury and help get the Falcons over the hump as they have one more preseason game against the Jacksonville Jaguars Friday before the opener facing the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday, Sept. 8.