The Atlanta Falcons need to start stacking some wins to close the 2024 season. Atlanta is 7-7 heading into Week 16 and have fallen behind Tampa Bay in the NFC South division race. The Falcons need to win out, plus hope for a little help from the Buccaneers, if they want to win the division and make the postseason. That may be difficult with a rookie quarterback at the helm.

NFL insider Mike Florio dropped some interesting analysis of Kirk Cousins' contract with the Falcons. Florio believes that Cousins is tradable as long as he does not get hurt during the final weeks of the regular season.

“I studied the contract and saw after one year this is very tradable,” Florio said on Wednesday via Pro Football Talk. “$27.5 million next year fully guaranteed. There is another $10 million that’s injury guaranteed for 2026 that becomes fully guaranteed March 5 of this year. So an injury would get them on the hook for the extra $10 million if he can’t pass a physical by March 5. About the fifth day of the league year. So they're basically looking at $27.5 million and if they don’t trade him by the time that $10 million vests. Or cut him by then another $10 million on top of it. It works out to a total of $100 million dollars when you throw in the extra $10 million. So $62.5 million, $27.5 million, plus $10 million.”

The logic here is that Atlanta will stick with Michael Penix Jr. at quarterback. They announced that Cousins is benched for Penix Jr. on Tuesday.

Florio points out that Cousins' total contract value is very different than what the Falcons owe as guaranteed money.

“And I see people say oh they gave him $180 million. Don’t be dumb, and don’t be disingenuous,” Florio continued. “It’s not $180 million, it’s $90 million with another $10 that’s guaranteed next March. If you keep him healthy you might be able to move him.”

If Florio is right, the Falcons will not put Cousins back into the starting lineup again this season.

Which NFL teams might want to trade for Falcons QB Kirk Cousins this offseason?

The Falcons may have eyes on trading Kirk Cousins this offseason. But it takes two to tango. That begs the question: which NFL teams might be willing to acquire Kirk Cousins?

Chris Simms brought the Titans up as a possible trade destination for Cousins. Tennessee has some pieces to work with on offense and has a balanced defense. Adding Cousins plus a couple more pieces could easily turn the Titans into a contender in the AFC South.

Indianapolis could make sense for similar reasons. The Colts do have Anthony Richardson, but the organization does not seem to view him very favorably right now. They may be tempted by a bridge QB like Cousins.

Other QB-needy teams like the Giants and Raiders will likely select rookies in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They are darkhorse candidates to acquire Cousins.

It will be interesting to see how Atlanta approaches the quarterback position this offseason.