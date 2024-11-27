Indianapolis Colts quarterback Anthony Richardson remains a focal point for the franchise's future, but his return as the team's starter in 2025 depends on several factors. As ESPN's Jeremy Fowler and Dan Graziano note, Richardson's outlook is intertwined with the fates of general manager Chris Ballard and head coach Shane Steichen.

According to Fowler, Richardson will likely return in 2025 if Ballard and Steichen remain in their roles. “As for Richardson, I think he returns in 2025 as long as GM Chris Ballard and coach Shane Steichen do,” Fowler wrote. However, he acknowledged the volatility of the NFL, adding, “Things still could turn ugly again and change, but the Colts have a lot invested in Richardson. If he turns out to be a bust, that’s bad news for the futures of the people who made that pick.”

Richardson, selected fourth overall in the 2023 NFL Draft, has flashed potential but faces challenges in solidifying his role as the franchise quarterback. Injuries derailed his rookie season, and a midseason benching this year hindered his ability to gain critical experience. Graziano highlighted the importance of Richardson's development over the remainder of the season: “These final five games will be crucial for Richardson's development. He has 10 NFL starts, which isn’t enough to get a full evaluation—especially because he had only one season as a college starter.”

Will Anthony Richardson make a return to the Colts in 2025?

The Colts’ front office and coaching staff remain optimistic about Richardson’s potential. Despite a challenging outing against the Detroit Lions last Sunday, where Richardson completed just 11 of 28 passes, he displayed flashes of brilliance with several impressive throws. “Improving his accuracy should be his focus over these final five games,” Fowler noted, emphasizing the critical areas of growth for the young quarterback.

For the Colts to commit to Richardson as their long-term solution, Graziano stressed that he must show more than potential. “The Colts need to go into next season with some level of confidence that he’s more than a talented developmental player and can be their long-term franchise quarterback,” he wrote. A playoff berth or strong postseason performance could solidify his standing as the team's quarterback of the future.

The stakes are high for both Richardson and the Colts. If he fails to meet expectations, it could have significant consequences for Ballard and Steichen, who tied their futures to Richardson with the high draft pick. For now, Richardson’s talent and character offer promise, but the remaining games of the season will likely determine his trajectory with the franchise. As the Colts push for clarity on Richardson’s potential, 2025 looms as a pivotal year for both the quarterback and the organization.