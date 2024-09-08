The Atlanta Falcons started their season off on the wrong foot. Despite revamping their squad, Raheem Morris' squad just could not find the perfect schemes and rotations. As a result, Mike Tomlin and the Pittsburgh Steelers took advantage of them in their Week 1 matchup. No one got battered down more by the defense and blasted by fans than veteran signal-caller Kirk Cousins.

The Falcons fell to the hands of the struggling Steelers with a horrendous 18-10 scoreline. A huge reason for this was Kirk Cousins not being able to get the ball out of his hands in time to give his squad some offensive momentum. Raheem Morris' offensive line and some of the Falcons' weapons were just not in sync with their quarterback. Even the head honcho turned livid after they lost.

“Obviously disappointing results. You can't expect anything different when you turn over the ball three times. … That's the story of the game. That first drive was exactly what you wanted… When we came out in the second half, I expected to build on that. It's football, man. You got to be ready for everybody every single week,” Coach Morris declared.

Fans blast Kirk Cousins for poor performance in Falcons vs. Steelers

To put just how bad Cousins' output was into perspective, he was picked off twice by the Steelers secondary. If he was not struggling to find the Falcons' receiving corps of Bijan Robinson, Kyle Pitts, and Ray-Ray McCloud III, the quarterback was getting pummeled to the ground. In fact, he was sacked twice in this game. Understandably, fans were mad.

“Does Kirk Cousins’ contract come with an “Aye bruh, you suck” clause? Because if that’s the play we’re gonna get from him, it needs to,” a fan said.

Another member of the Falcons faithful was offering some advice to the team, “Kirk Cousins' throws have less zip than a five-day-old soda. Maybe we need to pitch him a few energy drinks before kickoff?”

Others were just blatantly disappointed, “And this is exactly why the Falcons aren’t serious….. it’s not overreacting. It’s we were told that this offense was going to be explosive and we ran the same 5 plays out of Pistol and didn’t throw it down the field at all… Kirk Cousins looks like Lee Corso on College Gameday.”

There are still a lot of games left in their campaign. This loss to Mike Tomlin's squad should not be the end of their pursuit of glory. However, they do need to turn it up a notch if they want to at least have respectable losses.