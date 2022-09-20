Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts has had a disappointing start to his 2022 NFL season campaign, but he claims that he is not frustrated.

“It’s early. It’s a long season. It’s 17 games,” Pitts said. “Could go farther. So I’m not getting frustrated.”

Kyle Pitts had just two receptions for 19 yards this past weekend against the Rams. He had the identical stat line against the Saints the week prior. In this weekend’s game, though, Kyle Pitts was only targeted three times by quarterback Marcus Mariota.

Pitts has been struggling to get separation from his defenders this year. According to ESPN, Pitts’ average yards of separation when the ball arrives is 2.11 yards, which is 27th among tight ends and 138th among all pass-catchers. These numbers aren’t great for Kyle Pitts, but it’s also a small sample size. He also had to deal with the impressive Rams defense, lining up with Bobby Wagner and having to help more with blocking with Aaron Donald on the other side of the ball.

“I’m not going to coaches and yelling,” Pitts continued. “I’m not going to Marcus and yelling,” Pitts said. “It is what it is. It’s a long season.”

Kyle Pitts is right. It is a long season and his production will hopefully increase. He is an incredibly versatile tight end and one of the best in the league in only his second year. He is also playing under a new quarterback that he has to get used to. It isn’t fantasy football, as Falcons coach Arthur Smith says, but the Falcons will look to get Kyle Pitts more involved in the pass game and end his frustrations.