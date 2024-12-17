The Atlanta Falcons have a shot at making the postseason in 2024. Atlanta got a huge win on Monday Night Football against Las Vegas, narrowly escaping with a 15-9 victory. This game keeps them alive in the NFC South division race. However, Falcons fans have a right to be worried about what they saw from QB Kirk Cousins during this game.

Falcons head coach Raheem Morris did not like it either. Morris did not hold back when giving his review of Cousins after the game.

“He's gotta play better,” Morris said about Cousins after the game, per ESPN's Marc Raimondi. “He wants to play better. We have to find a way to get him to play better.”

It was certainly not a good night for Cousins. The veteran quarterback went 11-of-17 passing for 112 yards with one touchdown and one interception.

Cousins did not disagree with his head coach's assessment of his play.

“It's stating the obvious,” Cousins said.

This is a significant story for the Falcons for multiple reasons. Atlanta signed Cousins to a massive contract during free agency, so it is troubling to see that money potentially wasted. Further, the elephant in the room is first-round quarterback Michael Penix Jr. who has sat behind Cousins for the entire season.

It will be interesting to see how the Falcons approach the quarterback situation for the rest of the season.

Falcons still in NFC South divisional race thanks to Week 15 win on MNF

The Falcons desperately needed to win on Monday Night Football. By winning this game, Atlanta remains just one game behind the Buccaneers in the NFC South division standings.

This is important because the Falcons hold a head-to-head tiebreaker over the Buccaneers. If the Falcons can get to the same win total as the Buccaneers over the next three games, they will win the division.

Morris said that's exactly where he wants his team to be right now.

“That’s where you want to be, and that’s exactly where we’re at,” Falcons coach Raheem Morris said. “We’ve got a short week, we’ve got to get back in the lab. We’ve got to find ways to fix what we did wrong tonight and come out and get another win.”

Atlanta's next three games are against New York, Washington, and Carolina. Meanwhile, Tampa Bay has three games against Dallas, Carolina, and New Orleans. All the Falcons need to do for now is keep on winning.

Next up for the Falcons is a Week 16 game against the Giants.