The Atlanta Falcons have fallen to 1-2 on the 2024-25 NFL season, thanks in large part to the Kansas City Chiefs defense and a huge no-call on Sunday Night Football. Falcons head coach Raheem Morris reacted to the controversial ending, which led to a 22-17 win for the undefeated Chiefs.

On a night where the yellow flag was tossed six times a piece between the two competitive teams, the refs might have failed to throw it on the most important play of the contest. Falcons tight end Kyle Pitts went up to try and haul in a short touchdown pass from the Kansas City six-yard line, and was tangled up by Chiefs safety Bryan Cook while the football was in the air. No pass interference penalty was called, leading to another incompletion and a turnover on downs.

The Chiefs got the ball back with a five-point cushion and four minutes remaining. As the no-call continues to receive backlash from fans, referee Tra Blake answered questions from pool reporter D. Orlando Ledbetter, per Tom Pelissero on X, formerly Twitter.

“From the angle that they had at the time, they did not feel that there was a foul committed,” Blake said.

No matter what everyone saw in the collision between Cook and Pitts on the play, the officials believe that the right decision was made.

Falcons are taking accountability for the loss, despite the no-call

While it wasn't the result they were looking for, the Falcons started off the game strong with Kirk Cousins quickly leading a seven-play, 70-yard drive for a Drake London touchdown catch to go up 7-0 in the first quarter. They certainly had the Chiefs on their heels up until the closing minutes of the fourth quarter. Atlanta totaled more than 300 yards of offense for the second game in a row, putting the league on notice that their new-look offense is for real.

Star running back Bijan Robinson found the end zone for the first time this season, and London now has two touchdown passes from Cousins. The team believes that they are going to be a threat with the weapons they have this season, and Cousins addressed some of the missed opportunities that will be closely evaluated in practice this week.

The Falcons look like one of the better teams sitting at 1-2, and their defense has appeared to be much improved from 2023. They will be back at Mercedes-Benz Stadium for an exciting NFC South matchup with the New Orleans Saints in Week 4.