The Atlanta Falcons plan to interview Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce in search for its newest head coach.

The Atlanta Falcons plan to interview Las Vegas Raiders interim head coach Antonio Pierce for its head coach vacancy, per Mike Garafolo at NFL Network. Atlanta has asked for permission from the Raiders as they continue to tackle options from around the league. The Falcons interviewed San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Steve Wilks on Saturday, per the Atlanta Falcons on X. While there are rumors that Pierce may stay with Las Vegas, the Raiders have yet to conduct an interview with him to talk about a long-term position.

Pierce was the interim head coach of the Raiders for the last nine games of the 2023 season, ending the year with a 5-4 record. He's seen as a players-coach, having tremendous fandom from Raiders' stars like Maxx Crosby and Davante Adams. Las Vegas was the No. 2 team in the AFC West with an 8-9 record, winning three of their last four games of the season.

There are plenty of head coaching gigs available around the league, so it's up to certain teams whether they're going to be aggressive in finding their replacement or build through a long process. The Falcons want to find their coaching leader as soon as possible. They've been determined to interview multiple candidates and continue to request options around the league.

The Falcons went 7-10 in the 2023 season, finishing No. 3 in the NFC South. Atlanta has talent on its roster, but the coaching staff that has tried to lead the Falcons throughout the past couple of years hasn't been successful. They have solid young talent in guys like Bijan Robinson and Kyle Pitts, so the Falcons could be an intriguing destination for numerous coaches.