The Carolina Panthers and Atlanta Falcons split their two meetings on the field this year, and now, there's a chance that a rubber match between the two NFC South rivals could take place off the field. With Bill Belichick suddenly a “free agent” after 24 seasons as the head coach of the New England Patriots, it's expected that both the Panthers and Falcons, each who have head coaching vacancies, will be major players in the Belichick sweepstakes.

As Ian Rapoport points out, one of the ‘pros' in the Panthers favor is that Carolina could possibly offer Bill Belichick the same sweet deal he had in New England, where Belichick would not only be coaching the team, but handling things on the football operations side too. For what it's worth, the Los Angeles Chargers and Washington Commanders could theoretically offer the same sort of deal to Belichick. What the Atlanta Falcons have going in their favor is that minus a starting quarterback, the pieces are in place for the Falcons to win now. Even with the Desmond Ridder/Taylor Heinicke duo splitting time under center, a better head coach than Arthur Smith could've probably led the Falcons to the postseason this year.

RECOMMENDED
Photo: AJ Brown and Deebo Samuel in Patriots uniform with Patriots fans in the back
Former Patriots head coach Bill Belichick's AJ Brown, Deebo Samuel draft gaffe will leave fans slapping their heads

Max Escarpio ·

Patriots owner Robert Kraft, head coach Jerod Mayo, and a silhouette
Patriots' next move after hiring Jerod Mayo as their new head coach

Sonny Giuliano ·

The Patriots have officially replaced Bill Belichick with Jerod Mayo
Patriots officially hire Jerod Mayo to replace Bill Belichick as head coach

Owen Crisafulli ·

(Bill Belichick is a better head coach than Arthur Smith.)

It's ironic that the soon-to-be 72-year-old Belichick has come to represent the savior of these two franchises when it was Belichick's Patriots teams that thwarted each of these two franchises best opportunities to win a Super Bowl in the past — the Pats scored a 32-29 win over Carolina in Super Bowl XXXVIII, and a 34-28 win in overtime over Atlanta in Super Bowl LI.