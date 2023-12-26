Terry Bradshaw is not a fan of Arthur Smith.

The Atlanta Falcons beat the Indianapolis Colts 29-10 in Week 16 to keep their playoff hopes alive, but that doesn’t mean FOX analyst and Hall of Fame quarterback Terry Bradshaw doesn’t still want Falcons head coach Arthur Smith fired. Before Atlanta’s clutch win, the Super Bowl-winning QB went off on the Falcons headman.

“I have no respect for Arthur Smith,” Terry Bradshaw said on the Fox pregame show. “Messed with that young quarterback Desmond Ridder like that, and you set him back. Play the young man. Leave him alone. Don’t lie to him. And [Smith] lied to him. And he needs to get his butt whooped! Nothing upsets me more than when someone lies to me.”

terry bradshaw cooked arthur smith. notice the number of losses in front of the number of seasons… we can never escape it… pic.twitter.com/fIByORpBmE — pboyydouglas (@milfhunterjones) December 24, 2023

Bradshaw’s tirade comes after Smith benched Desmond Ridder in favor of Taylor Heinicke for the Falcons Week 16 game against the Colts. According to Bradshaw, this came after the coach promised Ridder he’d be the quarterback for the rest of the season.

Whether the Falcons win more at this point or not, it will be a major shock if Arthur Smith isn’t fired at the end of the season. The head coach is 21-28 at the helm of the Falcons, and at 7-8, it is now possible his team will finish 7-10 for the third consecutive season.

Despite spending a ton of draft capital on offensive weapons under Arthur Smith — Kyle Pitts, Drake London, Bijan Robinson — the Falcons are 24th in scoring, 16th in yards, 22nd in passing, and eighth in rushing this season. That is a recipe for Smith to get fired, in addition to Bradshaw's complaints.