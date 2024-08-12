The Atlanta Falcons are suddenly looking like a contender in the NFC South. Atlanta spent the past couple of offseasons adding impressive skill-position talent in Kyle Pitts, Drake London, and Bijan Robinson. This offseason they installed a pair of QBs in Kirk Cousins and Michael Penix Jr. The Falcons may soon be adding another talented player, but this time on their defensive secondary.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapaport, the Falcons are hosting free agent safety Justin Simmons on a visit both today and tomorrow. The Falcons have been hit with injuries at the position and Simmons could be the answer they're looking for.

The former Pro Bowl safety is the top free agent on the market. He has already visited the division rival New Orleans Saints recently.

Atlanta's secondary could really use a shot in the arm and adding Simmons would be a welcome addition. The possibility of fielding both Justin Simmons and Jessie Bates III has to be intriguing for the Falcons. A tandem of Simmons and Bates III would be one of the best safety duos in the NFL. It would also help cover some of the team's deficiencies at cornerback.

The Falcons have been struggling with injuries early in training camp

The Falcons have been decimated by injuries pretty early into the NFL preseason.

Atlanta has dealt with a rash of injuries on both sides of the ball, a few of which have been season-ending injuries.

We'll start with Rondale Moore, who the Falcons acquired via trade earlier this offseason. Moore suffered a knee injury on August 8th that has officially ended his season.

The Falcons also lost rookie edge rusher Braelen Trice to a season-ending injury, per ESPN's Field Yates.

Atlanta is also dealing with a handful of injuries in the defensive secondary, which makes the possibility of signing Justin Simmons all the more important.

Backup cornerback Harrison Hand, like Trice and Moore, suffered a season-ending injury and is now on injured reserve. Backup safety DeMarcco Hellams was also carted off the field during Friday's preseason opener against the Dolphins with an apparent left leg injury.

To be clear, the sky is not falling in Atlanta. The team has answers for who will step up in relief of all of these players. However, it would certainly help matters if they could land a star free agent like Justin Simmons.

Adding Simmons would move everyone else down the depth chart one spot, effectively creating more depth. Simmons would likely steal Richie Grant's spot in the starting lineup, which would then free Grant up to possibly play at other positions. It also opens the door for more three-safety looks from Atlanta's defense.

Here's hoping that the Falcons stay healthy throughout the remainder of the preseason.