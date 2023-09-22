The Atlanta Falcons' Week 3 opponent will be another NFC team in the Detroit Lions. This will be the Falcons' first road game of the season against a fellow NFC team that has all the capabilities of becoming a division winner this season. It will perhaps be Atlanta's toughest game of the young season.

The Falcons are 2-0 for the first time since 2017, which was also their last playoff appearance. The Lions are 1-1 after taking an overtime loss to the Seattle Seahawks in Week 2. They've also not played past the regular season since 2016, making this game all the more interesting. Both teams seem as if they are on the uprise, ascending from the mediocrity and straight-up bad luck they've endured for years.

The similarities don't stop there. Both the Falcons and Lions have a very similar style of play, at least on the offensive side of the ball, where both love to run. They also have fairly newer coaching staffs. This is both Arthur Smith and Dan Campbell's third season as head coaches of their respective teams. That also means it's time for both of them to progress to the next level, namely, the playoffs.

Can the Falcons make it 3-0 on Sunday against the Lions? Or will Detroit Rock City and the Lions be too much for the Dirty Birds to handle coming off their upset loss to the Seahawks? Let's get into some Falcons Week 4 predictions.

4. The Falcons give up their first fourth-quarter points of the season

Though the defense looked a bit shaky in Week 1 against the Carolina Panthers, last week, against the Green Bay Packers, we started to see exactly what this defense could look like once it all starts coming together. It must be said, though, that the Falcons were facing one quarterback in Bryce Young who was starting his first game and Jordan Love who had only a handful of starts previously. Atlanta will be facing a more experienced and somewhat resurgent Jared Goff when they face the Lions.

The Falcons' defense has only allowed 55 yards and five out of 20 passes completed from opposing teams in the fourth quarter thus far. That was at home. This is on the road, and again, against a much better quarterback and overall team.

3. Jeff Okudah returns and makes an impact

What a time for Jeff Okudah, the former Lion who was traded to the Falcons in the offseason, to make his return after being out the first two weeks with a foot injury. The Falcons have said he's been a full participant as of Wednesday's practice, meaning he should be good to go for Sunday. Okudah said there's no harsh feelings with his former team but anytime a player is facing his former team, they usually have a little extra incentive to play well. If Okudah is near or at one-hundred percent, look for him to make some impactful plays for the Falcons' defense, maybe even an interception.

2. Desmond Ridder has to take control of the game, throws for 200 and multiple touchdowns

The Lions have yet to give up a 100 yards rushing this season in their first two games against the Kansas City Chiefs and Seattle Seahawks. Running the ball is the bread and butter of the Falcons' offense. This will most likely be a huge test not only for the Falcons' running attack but also for Desmond Ridder, who is in his first season as a full-time starter. The Lions will most likely make the Falcons throw the ball, putting the game in Ridder's hands to win it. This could be a low-scoring affair, with Ridder making just enough plays and throwing for around 200 or so yards and a couple touchdowns to keep the Falcons in it.

1. Falcons go to 3-0 in another late fourth-quarter field goal

I don't feel as comfortable with this prediction since the competition will be greater and it will be on the road, but the momentum with the Falcons right now is palpable. There hasn't been this good of a feeling in Atlanta — for football, anyway — in years. This team still has a lot to prove but with the defense gaining experience and continuity every week and the offense growing and becoming more confident, this can only get better.

The biggest issue with the Falcons for years has been red zone efficiency. They just have not been able to finish drives it seems, relying on field goals to score points. That goes all the way back to Matt Bryant. With the way their offense is built, with Ridder still looking shaky at times, this will most likely live up within the three points oddsmakers like FanDuel have it at. In fact, it will probably be another late, fourth-quarter field goal by the Falcons' Younghoe Koo to beat the Lions.