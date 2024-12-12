ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Atlanta Falcons head to Las Vegas to take on the Raiders as they look to get back on track after getting routed by the Minnesota Vikings when they come into this Week 15 matchup. It is time to continue our NFL odds series with a Falcons-Raiders prediction and pick.

Falcons-Raiders Last Game – Matchup History

The last meeting between the Atlanta Falcons and Las Vegas Raiders on November 29, 2020, was a lopsided affair. The Falcons dominated the Raiders, securing a convincing 43-6 victory at home. Atlanta's defense was the star of the show, forcing five turnovers, including a pick-six by linebacker Deion Jones. The Raiders struggled to find any rhythm offensively, failing to reach the end zone and settling for two field goals. This game marked the Falcons' largest win over the Raiders, with a 37-point margin.

Overall Series: Raiders lead the series 8-7

Here are the Falcons-Raiders NFL odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

NFL Odds: Falcons-Raiders Odds

Atlanta Falcons: -3.5 (-120)

Moneyline: -200

Las Vegas Raiders: +3.5 (-102)

Moneyline: +168

Over: 44.5 (-105)

Under: 44.5 (-115)

How to Watch Falcons vs. Raiders

Time: 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT

TV: ESPN

Why The Falcons Could Cover The Spread/Win

The Atlanta Falcons are poised to snap their four-game losing streak and reignite their playoff hopes in a crucial Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders. Despite recent struggles, the Falcons' offensive firepower and the Raiders' vulnerable defense create a perfect storm for Atlanta to get back on track. Kirk Cousins, though battling a touchdown drought, has shown flashes of brilliance earlier in the season and is due for a breakout performance. The Falcons' rushing attack, led by the dynamic Bijan Robinson, should find success against a Raiders defense that has struggled to contain opposing ground games. Additionally, Atlanta's defense, which has played solid football recently, will likely capitalize on the Raiders' quarterback play without Aidan O'Connell on the field.

The Raiders, mired in a nine-game losing streak, present an ideal opportunity for the Falcons to regain their footing. Las Vegas's offensive woes, coupled with their quarterback shuffle, play into Atlanta's hands. The Falcons' early-game offensive efficiency, ranking eighth in first-half expected points added per play, suggests they could jump to an early lead and control the game's tempo4. With the playoffs still within reach and facing a struggling opponent, expect the Falcons to display a sense of urgency and capitalize on this prime opportunity to revive their postseason aspirations.

Why The Raiders Could Cover The Spread/Win

While the Las Vegas Raiders have endured a challenging season, their Week 15 matchup against the Atlanta Falcons presents an opportunity for redemption. The Falcons, despite their playoff aspirations, have shown significant vulnerabilities, losing four straight games and struggling offensively. Kirk Cousins' recent performance has been particularly concerning, with no touchdowns and eight interceptions in his last four outings. This defensive fragility plays into the Raiders' hands, as they look to capitalize on Atlanta's weaknesses. Moreover, the Raiders' home-field advantage at Allegiant Stadium could prove crucial, as they've consistently shown a penchant for high-scoring first halves in their home games.

The Raiders' quarterback situation could actually work in their favor. If Desmond Ridder gets the start against his former team, he'll have extra motivation to prove himself. Additionally, the Raiders' offense has shown flashes of potential, particularly in the passing game, which could exploit the Falcons' defensive shortcomings. Las Vegas also has the advantage of playing with nothing to lose, which often leads to inspired performances. With the Falcons under immense pressure to win and keep their playoff hopes alive, the Raiders are in a prime position to play spoiler and snap their losing streak in front of a home crowd eager for a victory.

Final Falcons-Raiders Prediction & Pick

In this Week 15 matchup, the Falcons (-3.5) are poised to snap their four-game losing streak against the struggling Raiders (+3.5). Despite Atlanta's recent offensive woes, they should find success against a vulnerable Las Vegas defense. Kirk Cousins, though struggling lately, is due for a bounce-back performance against one of the NFL's worst teams. The Raiders' quarterback uncertainty, with Aidan O'Connell sidelined, further tilts the odds in Atlanta's favor. The Falcons' early-game efficiency, ranking eighth in first-half expected points added per play, suggests they could jump to an early lead. However, the Raiders have shown a tendency for high-scoring first halves at home, which could keep the game close initially. Ultimately, Atlanta's playoff aspirations and superior talent should propel them to cover the spread. The Falcons' balanced attack, led by Bijan Robinson on the ground and a potentially resurgent passing game, should be enough to secure the victory.

Final Falcons-Raiders Prediction & Pick: Atlanta Falcons -3.5 (-120), Under 44.5 (-115)