Loves writing, video games, and writing about video games. Reviewing games is also something I do. Also living inside the hole that is the critically acclaimed MMORPG Final Fantasy XIV that has a free trial up to level 60 and includes the entirety of A Real-

A Fallout 4 leak seemingly teased new content coming to the game. Specifically, it seems to be related to Fallout New Vegas 2.

According to SteamDB, Fallout 4 has a "New Vegas 2" depot as of yesterday. Taking it with a grain of salt for now, but if true… 👀 pic.twitter.com/hCQcZKgvDp — MrMattyPlays (@G27Status) April 5, 2023

This information comes from MrMattyPlays, who posted on Twitter about a recent depot update to Fallout 4. For those unfamiliar with the term, depot refers to locations storing game files. These depots are where players get their game files when downloading from Steam. Thanks to websites like SteamDB, players can actually see whenever changes are made to a game’s depot. One such change happened to Fallout 4’s depot, which SteamDB picked up on. As MrMattyPlays tweeted, it showed many files being added to the depot. While this is usually normal, especially with the next-gen update for Fallout 4 coming up which was announced during the 25th year anniversary last year.

What isn’t normal, however, is the name of the files. For one reason or another, the files that were added to the depot had the name “newvegas2”. New fans and players of the franchise might not think much of this name. However, for older fans of the series, myself included, this is big news. Fallout: New Vegas, which came out between Fallout 3 and 4, is widely recognized and considered to be the best Fallout game in the whole series. From its writing to its gameplay, New Vegas sets a standard in the open-world genre of games. For years, fans have been asking for a sequel to the game. In fact, its developers are also open to making another Fallout game should the opportunity arise. However, they have no plans to do so at the moment, as they have their plate full of other games.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

Of course, we have no concrete proof that this is actually a hint at a sequel for New Vegas. We are also not sure if this content will even be in Fallout 4. After all, a full day later, the files were all removed from the depot. We don’t know exactly what these files were used for, and perhaps we never will. Maybe an employee just had fun and decided to name the files as such to tease fans. Maybe it actually was New Vegas 2 content that they immediately took down after realizing it was visible. We will never know.

That’s all the information we have about the supposed Fallout New Vegas 2 leak from Fallout 4. For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.