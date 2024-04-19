The first season of Amazon Prime's Fallout series has proven to be a hit with fans and critics, alike, who enjoyed their trip to the irradiated wastelands and retro sci-fi aesthetic of the franchise's post-apocalyptic U.S. Its success left fans wondering when or even if a second season of the game-to-show adaptation was on the way, and they now have an answer.
It was confirmed on Thursday that Amazon Prime Video has greenlit a second season of Fallout, according to Variety. However, no details or possible hints of season two's narrative was shared and it was not confirmed if the series principle stars Ella Purnell, Aaron Moten, and Walton Goggins will be returning, though most fans presume they will be.
“Praise be to our insanely brilliant showrunners, Geneva and Graham, to our kick-ass cast, to Todd and James and all the legends at Bethesda, and to Jen, Vernon and the amazing team at Amazon for their incredible support of this show,” executive producers Jonathan Nolan and Lisa Joy said in a statement. “We can’t wait to blow up the world all over again.”
Ahead of its official confirmation, a second season was inadvertently hinted at due to reports that Fallout was set to receive massive tax credits from California to move the show's production there.
Season one of Fallout followed Purnell's Lucy MacLean, a vault dweller from Vault 33 located near Santa Monica, California, as she departs the vault to find her father after he goes missing. Once on the surface, she is forced to adapt to life in the harsh and dangerous wasteland where the people can be just as dangerous as the oversized bugs and mutated monstrosities.
Alongside Lucy, the series follows Aaron Moten's Maximus and Walton Goggins' Ghoul as the trios' respective stories weave in and out of each other's over the season.
Welcome to the end of the world
The series became the latest video game adaptation to win over fans and critics for its narrative, performances, and attention to detail in bringing Fallout's unique retro-futuristic world to life. Fans were also happy to learn the series is indeed canon with the Fallout games from Bethesda, which manifested in various Easter eggs hidden across the show's eight episodes.
Fans have already begun speculating online about what the second season could have in store, especially following key reveals in season one's finale. One of the biggest for longtime fans of the games was the tease that New Vegas could be making the jump to live action after Kyle MacLachlan's Hank MacLean is shown walking up on the outskirts of the city.
The finale also teased more in store for the Brotherhood of Steel and New California Republic, two of the most prominent groups operating across the irradiated remains of the U.S.
Fallout is available to stream on Amazon Prime Video.