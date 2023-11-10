FAMU student Briana Jones-Gill recaps her experience at 2023's homecoming, a highlight of her sophomore year.

FAMU's Homecoming week is officially over, but what a week it was! Unforgettable events and exciting activities kept the Rattlers engaged at every turn.

The week kicked off with the Housing Step Show on Monday. It's an annual event where talented steppers from different Residence Halls across campus compete against each other to be the champs.

Groups showcase their routines and moves that they've been working on since September, while also representing their cultural roots. The event took place in Al Lawson Center, and guess who came out on top? NSYNC, repping Sampson and Young Hall!

So, the next thing on the agenda was the comedy show, which went down on Wednesday. It's this awesome annual event where we get a special guest to do a stand-up show, cracking jokes and giving everyone a good laugh. Well, almost everyone… there's always a few who don't quite appreciate the humor. This year, we had the one and only Chico Bean as our guest.

You might know him from his role on the hilarious improv comedy show, Wild ‘N Out, on MTV. Chico really brought the house down, clowning some outfits, roasting some students, and even paying someone in the crowd 200 dollars just to wear her wig. All in all, he had the whole crowd entertained and sent us home with big smiles on our faces.

The next day was the FAMU Homecoming concert, where students got to see some of their favorite artists perform live. The event featured big names like Toosi, Mariah the Scientist, and Rob49. And guess what? There was even a surprise appearance by the Florida native Goldenboy Countup, who totally rocked the crowd with his awesome sound and cool style.

The final event of the weekend was the homecoming game against the Prairie View A&M Panthers. Florida A&M are currently undefeated in the conference for this season and are looking to extend their home win streak to 18, the second-longest active streak in the FCS.

The team delivered an outstanding performance, showcasing their dominance over the Panthers at Bragg Memorial Stadium. With a remarkable final score of 45-7, they left no room for disappointment. The Marching 100, as they always do, exhibited their exceptional talents for the school, captivating the sold-out arena filled with alumni and enthusiastic fans.

They performed “Soon as I Get Home” by Faith Evans, “Back That Azz Up” by Juvenile, “Donk: by Soulja Boy, and other songs to get people off their feet and dancing along with the band that never fails to amaze the crowd.

Overall, FAMU homecoming was a total success, giving everyone who went an amazing experience. Now, the next thing on everyone's mind is buckling down and acing their finals before Thanksgiving, so they can enjoy the break without any worries hanging over their heads.