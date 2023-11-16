FAMU defensive lineman Gentle Hunt looks back on his scoop n' score touchdown in the 2021 Florida Classic against Bethune-Cookman.

The Flordia Classic between Florida A&M and Bethune-Cookman is Saturday and the Rattlers defensive lineman reminisced on his memorable scoop n' score touchdown in the 2021 edition of the game with the Tallahassee Democrat.

Hunt's 46-yard fumble recovery touchdown came with 44 seconds left in the third quarter. Bethune Cookman was on their own 40 yard line to start the offensive drive. Jimmy Robinson III took a handoff and rushed forward for four yards before Markeese Bell gave him a strong tackle that forced him to drop the ball. Hunt then recovered the ball and ran it to the endzone to put the Rattlers up 43-7 after the successful PAT.

Hunt looked back on the epic moment with the Tallahassee Democrat, saying, “No only just that moment but that third quarter was crazy. We gotta give a shout out and a big credit to our defense. Not only them but BJ Bohler, big pick leading up for that. Markeese Bell…so the great hit he had to the fumble, to the score. But, I'll never forget that moment especially I was a young freshman. You know, I was just blessed to get that opportunity to pick up that ball and score for FAMU. But, that was a great win back then and we're gonna try to do it all over again.”

Florida A&M is in a similar position as they were in 2021. The Rattlers enter the Florida Classic 9-1 and are undefeated in the conference. They've already clinched a birth in the SWAC Championship game as the East Division champions and they'll be hosting the game in Bragg Memorial Stadium against the West Division champion.

Meanwhile, Bethune-Cookman is 3-7 and on a two-game winning streak with victories over Mississippi Valley State and Alabama A&M. The Wildcats have stepped up their level of play leading into the classic but the Rattlers look to extend their two-game winning streak over their rivals and enter the SWAC Championship with winning momentum.

Flordia A&M and Bethune-Cookman will face off in the Florida Classic on Saturday at 3:30 PM. The game will be broadcast on ESPN+.