Fans are getting excited about 2024 movies as new survey shows.

Fans are anxious about some upcoming films in 2024. Fandango breaks down what flicks everyone is excited to see.

The NBCUniversal-owned media company specializing in movies and TV released the results after a survey, Deadline reports.

Fandango released the most anticipated movies of 2024 list

Fandango mentioned this year at the movies on their website.

“2023 was a monumental year for moviegoers and theaters alike, with blockbusters like Barbie, Oppenheimer, The Super Mario Bros. Movie and many more uniting audiences of all ages to experience brilliant stories on the big screen,” managing director at Fandango, Erik Davis, said. “The new year is looking to bring even more people back into theaters through returning franchises such as Deadpool, Ghostbusters, Beetlejuice, and Despicable Me, beloved reimagined stories like Mean Girls and Wicked Part 1, and highly anticipated action blockbusters like Dune: Part Two and a Quiet Place: Day One.”

They surveyed 8,000 ticket buyers, asking what they're most excited about seeing and more. Plus, they gauged their mood as 2024 approaches.

In terms of excitement, 81% of the people who responded are more excited about the upcoming year of movies — more than they were in 2023. Also, regarding going to multiple films, 88% said they would.

Good news for theaters, as 80% of the people surveyed felt the moviegoing experience can't be replicated at home.

So, here's what they found.

Fandango survey results

The most anticipated wide-release films were:

Deadpool 3 Beetlejuice 2 Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Dune: Part Two Venom 3 Despicable Me 4 Inside Out 2 Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim Gladiator 2 A Quiet Place: Day One

The most anticipated new performances on the screen are:

Lady Gaga as Harley Quinn in Joker: Folie à Deux Jenna Ortega in Beetlejuice 2 Ariana Grande as Glinda in Wicked Part 1 Chris Pratt as Garfield in the Garfield Movie Pedro Pascal in Gladiator 2

The most anticipated heroes:

Hugh Jackman as Wolverine in Deadpool 3 Ryan Reynolds as Wade Wilson in Deadpool 3 Steve Carell as Gru in Despicable Me 4 Tom Hardy as Eddie Brock in Venom 3 Jack Black as Po in Kung Fu Panda 4

The most anticipated action/adventure movies:

Ghostbusters: Frozen Empire Dune: Part Two Lord of the Rings: The War of Rohirrim Gladiator 2 A Quiet Place: Day One

The most anticipated family movies:

Despicable Me 4 Inside Out 2 Kung Fun Panda 4 Mufasa: The Lion King Garfield

Read the rest of the list on Fandango's website.