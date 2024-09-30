The Chicago Bears improved to 2-2 in the Caleb Williams era, as the team beat the Los Angeles Rams 24-18 at home Sunday. Williams passed for 157 yards and a touchdown, and the Bears improved to 2-0 at home. Although Williams will get a lot of credit for the win, Chicago had an unsung hero on the afternoon: punter Tory Taylor. His 66-yard punt during the matchup hyped both the former Iowa Hawkeye and fans on X (formerly Twitter) up in a big way.

“Tory Taylor is hyped after his incredible 66-yard punt!” posted the NFL official account on the social media platform.

Taylor was a fourth-round pick in this past April's NFL Draft, and so far throughout his career, he's shown why he was taken so high as a specialist. He had five punts for 277 yards (a 55.4 average), led by his bomb of almost 70 yards. Special teams is an often forgotten about unit, but it can still be very important for a playoff team. Consistency in the unit is important, and so is the field position game. Having a punter who can turn the field over on a consistent basis is a great weapon to have. It seems as if the Bears have just that in Taylor.

Bears look to continue their winning ways moving forward

It's fair to say that Bears fans were also pumped to see how well Taylor performed on Sunday. Especially since the Bears have had quite a few successful punters in their franchise history. Posts under the NFL's highlighted just how excited fans were to see Taylor's performance, especially his 66-yard boot.

“BEST PUNTER IN THE LEAGUE,” X account Bearsszn reacted to the long kick.

Taylor had the best performance of his career to date on Sunday, helping the Bears clinch their second victory of the 2024 season. Three of his five punts landed inside the 20, including a touchback. The 27-year-old's early draft status was questioned, but performances like today will help quell those doubts in the long term.

The schedule moving forward could allow the Bears to be 4-2 heading into their Week 7 bye. At home against the Carolina Panthers is a game they should be favored in, before a trip across the pond to play the Jacksonville Jaguars in London will lead into their week off. Post-bye, their schedule isn't terribly difficult other than in division matchups and a trip to San Francisco to play the 49ers. Hopefully, the slate is helpful to Williams' development, as the future of the Chicago organization is riding on it.