The Snoop Dogg x Sketchers SKX Resagrip is now available.

Seemingly everything Snoop Dogg touches turns to gold and now the Hip Hop legend is trying his hand at the basketball sneaker market. Partnering with Sketchers, a newcomer in the basketball sphere, Snoop Dogg will have his own release and custom colorway in the latest installment of their performance line. Check out our Sneakers news for more upcoming releases and breaking content!

Sketchers recently launched their basketball line in October 2023 and debuted with NBA names like Julius Randle and Terance Mann leading the charge as faces of the brand. Joel Embiid even sported a pair of Sketchers in-game and raised huge awareness to the brand's new venture. Clearly, they're focused on growth going after one of the biggest celebrities on the planet and they're focused on a bigger audience outside of just basketball.

The model formerly worn by Embiid is available now in its Snoop Dogg treatment. The Snoop Dogg x Sketcher SKX Resagrip comes in two colorways, the first of which is an all-white pair. The second pair, pictured below, is the “Boss Treatment” colorway coming in a peach and teal coat, cosigned by “Tha Doggfather” himself.

The shoes feature a performance-based midsole focused on traction and acceleration. The uppers are constructed of Sketchers' latest tech and provide maximum comfort for the wearer. The shoes come in a very clean orange/peach colorway and they're highlighted by Snoop's “S” logo on the heels. Following his 70-point performance against the San Antonio Spurs, Joel Embiid was seen rocking the Sketchers SKX Resagrip in practice on Monday.

Fans have also taken to social media to praise the shoes, saying Snoop Dogg could have a better basketball sneaker than some NBA players.

Definitely grabbing these and not Julius Randles. — Trey A Woodhouse. (@CoachDoggieDogg) January 25, 2024

They actually look better than, devin booker sneaker.. — Captain CAP!!!!! (@CaptainCap83) January 25, 2024

While it's all in good fun, Snoop Dogg and the Sketchers team might have caught on to something with these latest sneakers. It'll be interesting to see what other athletes decide to hop on board the Sketchers train and having Snoop Dogg as an asset will be a huge marketing tool for them.

The Snoop Dogg x Sketchers SKX Resagrip “Boss Treatment” is now available on Sketchers.com in full sizing. They come with a tag of $160, putting them right above the average for a basketball sneaker in today's market. However, if they're getting praise from big men like Randle and Embiid, clearly there's something special to these shoes.

Would you rock a pair of Sketchers on the court?