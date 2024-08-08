Former Fantastic Four star Jessica Alba is open to returning to Marvel, especially after her co-star Chris Evans did in Deadpool and Wolverine.

Speaking to ClutchPoints about Honest Renovations Season 2, a show she co-hosts with friend Lizzy Mathis, Alba shared her thoughts on potentially returning to Marvel.

“I would love to do anything with Disney or Marvel because I am a fan,” revealed Alba. “I think [there are] great legacy characters in the Marvel Universe, and I think there's so many different ways to bring those characters to life.”

As for Evans, she finds it “cool” that he has had two Marvel roles, something she may be interested in doing. He first played Johnny Storm/the Human Torch in Fantastic Four and then played Steve Rogers/Captain America in the MCU.

“I think it's cool that Chris played the Human Torch and Captain America,” she said. “There [are] a lot of actors who have played several characters in the Marvel Universe, and it would be fun to jump back into that for sure.”

It sounds like Alba would be down to return to Marvel. It also does not sound like it has to be as Sue Storm. Perhaps Alba will return a la Robert Downey Jr in a villainous role.

Fantastic Four's rollercoaster journey on screen

In the 2005 Fantastic Four movie, Alba played Susan Storm/the Invisible Woman. This was one of Alba's first major roles in Hollywood. She reprised the role in the 2007 sequel, Rise of Silver Surfer.

The rest of the team consisted of Ioan Gruffudd, Chris Evans, and Michael Chiklis. They played Reed Richards, Johnny Storm, and Ben Grimm, respectively.

However, after Rise of the Silver Surfer, Fox rebooted the popular Marvel property. In 2015, Miles Teller, Kate Mara, Michael B Jordan, and Jamie Bell led the new-age cast. The movie tanked hard at the box office and never got a sequel.

It would be years before any iteration of Fantastic Four characters were seen on the big screen again. Popular fan-cast actor John Krasinski played a variant of Reed Richards in Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. This did not lead to him playing the part full-time, though.

The Fantastic Four: First Steps will be the MCU's first proper swing at adapting Marvel's First Family. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach will star as the team.

In Deadpool and Wolverine, Chris Evans made his Marvel return. In a shocking twist, he played Johnny Storm instead of Captain America. His part is brief, and he was killed by Cassandra Nova (Emma Corrin).

Jessica Alba's career

Jessica Alba first gained notoriety for her roles in Camp Nowhere and Dark Angel. For her performance in the latter, she received a Golden Globe nomination.

After starring in the Fantastic Four movies, Alba starred in Good Luck Chuck, Little Fockers, Sky Kids: All the Time in the World, Escape from Planet Earth, and Sin City: A Dame to Kill For.

She took an extended break from acting on the big screen. During that period, Alba starred in Bad Boys spin-off L.A.'s Finest with Gabrielle Union. In 2024, Alba appeared in her first movie since 2019's Killers Anonymous: Trigger Warning. Anthony Michael Hall (The Breakfast Club, Sixteen Candles) co-starred in it with her.