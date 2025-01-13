Julia Garner, who will play the Silver Surfer in The Fantastic Four: First Steps for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), recently gave an update on her character's appearance.

Speaking to ScreenRant about her new movie Wolf Man, Garner was asked if her iteration of Silver Surfer will be a product of CGI, live-action, or a hybrid of the two. She didn't seem to know but did call the character “shiny.”

“You know, I'm—it's shiny,” Garner said. “But all the Silver Surfers are shiny, so it doesn't give you anything. I'm sorry. So we'll wait and see. I'm excited.”

Like Garner said, fans may have to wait and see the finished product in theaters to know the answer to the question. Fantastic Four: First Steps is the first entry in Marvel's Phase Six on the big screen.

Who is Fantastic Four: First Steps star Julia Garner?

Garner is an Emmy-winning actress for her role in Netflix's Ozark. She also won a Golden Globe award for her performance in the acclaimed series.

She is also known for her roles in other series, such as The Americans, Maniac, Dirty John, and Inventing Anna. Garner also received award nominations for her role in Inventing Anna. More recently, she has been a guest judge of RuPaul's Drag Race.

Her movie debut came in 2011 when she appeared in Martha Marcy May Marlene. Garner has since starred in The Assistant, The Royal Hotel, and Apartment 7A.

Currently, she is promoting Wolf Man, the latest movie from The Invisible Man director Leigh Whannell. It is a reboot of one of the Universal Monsters movies of the same name.

Originally, Ryan Gosling was supposed to star in the horror movie. However, he dropped out of the project before Christopher Abbott took over the lead role. Matilda Firth also stars in it.

What does First Steps set up for Marvel?

Soon, Garner will make her blockbuster debut in The Fantastic Four: First Steps. She will play the Silver Surfer, who was previously played by Doug Jones and Laurence Fishburne in Rise of the Silver Surfer in 2007.

Matt Shakman, who directed WandaVision for Marvel, directed First Steps. Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn, and Ebon Moss-Bachrach star as the members of the Fantastic Four team.

Additionally, Ralph Ineson, Paul Walker Hauser, John Malkovich, and Natasha Lyonne will also star in the movie. Ineson will play one of Marvel Comics' most iconic villains, Galactus.

First Steps will be released on July 25, 2025. It is the 37th movie in the MCU and will lead into the next two Avengers movies. Doomsday and Secret Wars are going to be released in May 2026 and May 2027, respectively. And the fourth Tom Holland-led Spider-Man movie is going to be released in between them in July 2026.