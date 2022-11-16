Published November 16, 2022

By Owen Crisafulli · 4 min read

The Memphis Grizzlies have a strong group of players who are usable in most fantasy basketball leagues. That argument was further aided by the return of Jaren Jackson Jr., who suited up for the first time this season on Tuesday night against the New Orleans Pelicans. Unfortunately, just as Jackson returned, Desmond Bane suffered a toe sprain that will keep him out for two-to-three weeks.

Just when you think the Grizzlies are getting fully healthy, they get dealt another crushing blow to their starting lineup that will impact them for the next few weeks. Adding Jackson back will help improve Memphis’ paint action on both sides of the court, but losing Bane, who caught fire after an ugly start to the season, is a big loss.

For fantasy owners, the loss of Bane and addition of Jackson provides opportunities and roadblocks to success for the next few weeks. So with that in mind, let’s take a closer look at the impact Bane’s absence and Jackson’s return could have on fantasy owners, and see what moves could be made to get you through this stretch.

Fantasy basketball impact of Desmond Bane being out, Jaren Jackson Jr. returning for the Grizzlies

Let’s start with the loss of Bane, which could be a very significant roadblock for fantasy owners. Bane appears to have taken another step forward this season (24.7 PPG, 4.9 RPG, 4.8 APG, 46.5 FG%, 45.1 3P%) and has quietly emerged as a lethal secondary scorer behind Ja Morant. Bane’s scoring is up over six points per game from last season, and he’s averaging nearly double the amount of assists per game as he was last year.

But now Bane will be out for the next few weeks, and that’s not very encouraging for fantasy owners. Using ESPN’s standard fantasy basketball scoring system, Bane has been averaging 40.1 fantasy points per game, which is 13th for all players with shooting guard eligibility. At that rate, Bane has quickly become an instrumental part of the team’s he was drafted to before the start of the season.

Making this even more impressive is the fact that, in a typical ten-team league, Bane was primarily getting picked between rounds four and six. while many of the players ahead of him were going in rounds one through three. Bane has easily been one of the most valuable picks in the league in the early going, and his loss will be tough to replace for the time being.

In Bane’s absence, John Konchar will likely fill in on a nightly basis in the backcourt. Konchar isn’t exactly a relevant fantasy player, so adding him doesn’t seem like the best idea. A more realistic option could be adding Dillon Brooks, who is available in around 45 percent of leagues right now and has shooting guard eligibility despite spending most of his time at small forward.

On the other hand, the return of Jackson could provide fantasy owners with a strong big man who could end up becoming one of the best draft day stashes of the season. Jackson is a strong scorer who can chip in with rebounds as well, but Jackson’s primary value in fantasy leagues comes with his blocking capabilities. In standard scoring, blocks are worth four points, making Jackson a very hot commodity.

Jackson’s first game of the season for the Grizzlies against the Pelicans wasn’t particularly impressive (7 PTS, 6 REB, 5 BLK, 3/14 FG) but his ability to get blocks on a nightly basis instantly makes him a relevant fantasy option, regardless of whatever else he does. Jackson’s efficiency hasn’t ever been great, but it hasn’t really mattered so far in his career.

Jackson led the league with 2.3 blocks per game last season, which is easy money for fantasy owners. When you consider that he also averaged 16.3 points per game, it’s not hard to see why fantasy owners were so eager to snatch up Jackson late in the drafts and stash him on the injured reserve while he got healthy over the first month of the season.

If you stashed Jackson, you can now reap the benefits, as he remains a solid fantasy option at both power forward and center whenever he plays. And even if you didn’t, Jackson is still available in nearly 50 percent of all fantasy leagues. If he is available in your leagues, you need to pick him up right now, as Jackson can be a game-changing fantasy asset at his peak.

The Grizzlies won’t be at full force until Bane returns, but getting Jackson back is crucial in helping Memphis rediscover their identity on both sides of the ball. Both players could be set to take off from a fantasy perspective once Bane returns, but for now, fantasy owners will have to get by without Bane while waiting for Jackson to shake off the rust in his return to the court.