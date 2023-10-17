With nearly a third of the NFL season complete, a clear list of fantasy football busts is emerging. Darnell Mooney and Joshua Kelley should have been dropped weeks ago, while Jerry Jeudy and Najee Harris are still standing on thin ground.

With fantasy football Week 7 ahead and the bye weeks in play, feel free to continue carefully culling your roster. This is our Fantasy Football Week 7 Drop List.

2023 Fantasy Football Week 7 Drop List

Quarterbacks

Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts)

A promising rookie season is likely over for Anthony Richardson, who is out for a month at least with a Grade 3 right AC joint sprain that will probably require surgery. While no official announcement has been made about Richardson's status yet, all signs suggest that he will not suit up again in 2023.

Running Backs

Emari Demercado (Arizona Cardinals)

After James Conner's injury, Emari Demercardo was one of the hottest waiver wire pickups ahead of Week 6. Demercado proceeded to have just three touches against the Los Angeles Rams, ceding time in a three-man backfield to Damien Williams and Keaontay Ingram. Avoid this backfield until Conner comes back.

Samaji Perine (Denver Broncos)

Many fantasy owners held onto Samaji Perine as insurance given the injury history of starter Javonte Williams. Unfortunately, Jaleel McLaughlin is the only Denver running back to have moderate success this year. Perine is averaging 6.7 fantasy points per contest and with so much competition for touches, the veteran is not worth rostering even as a handcuff.

Wide Receivers

Elijah Moore (Cleveland Browns)

It feels like every week, Elijah Moore has the highest projected points total among waiver-wire wideouts, and every week he fails to produce. Moore is averaging 7.4 fantasy points per game in PPR leagues and with Cleveland's unimpressive offense, he is not a worthy fantasy option.

Jahan Dotson (Washington Commanders)

After a promising finish to his rookie year, fantasy owners were expecting a breakout season from Jahan Dotson in 2023. Perhaps that is why managers have been so patient with him despite a lack of production. Dotson is averaging just 6.2 fantasy points per game and did not register a catch in Washington's most recent matchup. The second-year player is not even on pace to break 400 receiving yards this year; feel free to drop him.

Tutu Atwell (Los Angeles Rams)

The return of Cooper Kupp was always going to hurt one of the Rams' receivers. The question was, would it be Puca Nacua or Tutu Atwell? Clearly, the answer was Atwell. The third-year man has just three catches since Kupp made his season debut, making him expendable in all fantasy formats.

Quentin Johnson (Los Angeles Chargers)

One of the players added following Mike Williams' season-ending knee injury, rookie Quentin Johnson has failed to make the most of his opportunity. Johnson has not surpassed three targets in a game this season and with such a low volume, he is not worthy of fantasy consideration.

Tight Ends

Tyler Higbee (Los Angeles Rams)

The other victim of Cooper Kupp's return, Tyler Higbee has just four catches in two games alongside Kupp. Kupp and Puca Nacua are the only pass-catchers worth considering in fantasy at the moment.

Hunter Henry (New England Patriots)

After a hot start to the season, Hunter Henry has barely touched the ball in recent weeks. The Patriots tight end has just one catch in his last two games and has not eclipsed double-digit fantasy points since Week 2. Avoid Hunter Henry and this stagnant New England offense