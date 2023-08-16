Andrew Luck probably isn't returning to the NFL. He's only 33-years old and shockingly announced his retirement at a fairly young age, but the former Indianapolis Colts star QB hasn't played in the league since 2018. That said, Luck has not only resurfaced in fantasy football, but is reportedly trending upwards, per Sleeper on Twitter.

Again, this doesn't mean Andrew Luck is returning to the NFL, but it is a very interesting development.

Andrew Luck fantasy football

The fact that Andrew Luck is even still in fantasy football is surprising. He's been retired for almost five years now and hasn't shown much of a desire to return. So is there any reason to believe an NFL comeback is a possibility for him?

Luck did previously admit to regretting the “timing” of when he retired. Despite playing well while on the field, Luck had dealt with various injury concerns. Those concerns seemingly led to frustration and likely played a pivotal role in his decision.

Perhaps being away from the game for so long could spark a new desire to play football once again. But it must be noted that this is only speculation. As things stand right now, despite this surprising fantasy football development, Andrew Luck remains retired.

Many Colts fans will always wonder what the future might have held for Luck and Indianapolis if he'd stayed with the team. Luck finished his six-year career with 171 passing touchdowns, 23,671 passing yards, and exactly 2,000 total completions. He was ultimately named to four Pro Bowl teams and even won the NFL AP Comeback Player of the Year in 2018 after missing all of 2017 with an injury.

Luck will always be one of the greatest “what if” stories in sports history.