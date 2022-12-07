By Angelo Guinhawa · 3 min read

In an emotional tell-all, former Indianapolis Colts star Andrew Luck opened up about the circumstances of his abrupt retirement in 2019, how his life has been after his shocking decision, and his plans for the future three years since his exit.

It was undoubtedly a bittersweet story, to say the least, especially since Luck’s decision sparked one of the biggest “What ifs” in NFL history. He was coming off a Pro Bowl season when he won Comeback Player of the Year as well, so there were high hopes that he could continue to lead the franchise.

Luck did say he regrets the timing of his retirement, though it’s hard to blame him considering how the injuries and constant hits to his body have taken a toll on him.

While some fans might still be upset with his decision, there is no doubt that some had a change of heart after reading his latest ESPN story. Many heaped praise on Luck and showed support to his decision, highlighting that he certainly did the right thing.

“Temporarily lifting my ‘Don’t bother discussing the Colts’ policy… Andrew Luck was, is, and always will be the greatest,” one fan wrote.

Another supporter shared, “If you are still angry at Andrew Luck for retiring when he did, read this story. NFL players are not obligated to sacrifice their bodies, brains and lives to give you Sunday entertainment.”

“Brilliant piece. Andrew Luck offers a fascinating look into the experience of being the “savior” franchise quarterback. It’s hard to finish reading this without feeling some empathy bubbling to the surface for other QBs and what the game and that pressure can do to your mind,” Tanya Ray Fox of FOX Sports added.

Meanwhile Eric Ebron, Andrew Luck’s former teammate with the Colts, couldn’t help but express his desire to talk more about the QB’s last year and return to the NFL in 2018 and how amazing it was.

“I really want to sit down on a podcast and explain that 2018 year in Indy with Andrew Luck returning. People really need to know that story. Colts fans deserve to know Andrew’s last year,” Ebron shared. “…Most FUN I ever had playing football.”

Another fan, however, pointed out how it feels like Adam Schefter really ruined Luck’s retirement. For those not in the know, the ex-Colts QB was planning a press conference to announce his retirement, but the ESPN insider leaked it and Luck had to do an impromptu presser.

“After reading the Andrew Luck piece, I’m resolute in my thinking that Adam Schefter is absolute trash. Dude ruined Luck’s retirement because he had to report the information first. Luck didn’t get to announce his retirement on his own terms,” the Twitter user shared.

It certainly looks like Luck has fully embraced retirement. Hopefully, fans and those still mad at his decision can also move on and find peace like Luck did.