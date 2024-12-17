The fantasy football playoffs are rolling on and quarterbacks will determine your champion. Week 15 was full of phenomenal quarterback performances. From Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson to Jared Goff and Baker Mayfield, many semi-finalists have their QB to thank. But now we're moving forward with the Week 16 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Once again, there are no byes this week but some short rest considerations. The Ravens, Texans, Chiefs, and Steelers all play on Saturday and then have another short week heading into Wednesday. Each of those quarterbacks will be important in playoff matchups and could struggle on short rest. And Patrick Mahomes' status is up in the air after injuring his ankle against the Browns. He is considered week-to-week, per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport. Geno Smith's availability is also in question

With all of that considered, let's look at the list. Here are the Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings.

Top fantasy football quarterbacks for Week 15

Josh Allen diced up the beaten-up Lions' defense on Sunday for another historic fantasy football performance. It was his second great game in a row and it keeps him in the top spot heading into the semi-finals. Allen's managers will be thrilled to see the upcoming schedule, two matchups with the Patriots and one with the Jets. This has been a great season for Allen and the Bills' offense and that should continue these next three weeks.

Lamar Jackson was the top quarterback in fantasy football for much of the season but fell because of great Allen performances. The Ravens quarterback threw five touchdowns against the Giants but has a tough matchup on a short week. He struggled the last time he played the Steelers, with his lowest fantasy output of the season. If TJ Watt plays, this could be a rough go for the Ravens offense.

The number three spot on our fantasy football quarterback rankings goes to Joe Burrow. Even with a few ghastly turnovers, the Bengals beat the Titans because of a dominant offensive performance. The Browns' defense has not been as strong this year as last but can provide a tough matchup with their defensive line. Burrow must dominate to win this game and could do so for your fantasy team.

Sleeper quarterbacks for Week 15

Drake Maye looks like a potential franchise quarterback for the Patriots. His surrounding cast has made his fantasy football prospects bleak but this week could be different. The Bills' defense has been miserable the past two weeks and Maye could have some opportunities to rack up points. If you need a Mahomes or Smith replacement in a two-QB league, Maye could win you a playoff matchup.

No one is confusing Mac Jones with a franchise quarterback but he could be used for a spot start in fantasy football this week. The Jaguars play the Raiders, who are brutal on both sides of the ball. After Jones and the Jags lit up the Jets' defense last week, they may have some momentum coming into this game. Don't be stunned if Jones ranks in the top ten of fantasy quarterback scoring in Week 16, as he did in Week 15.

Maybe the Chargers defense isn't so great after all? It's a worthy question to ask after they were torched by the Buccaneers last week. Bo Nix had his worst game in weeks but was still able to lead the Broncos to victory against the Colts. Fantasy football managers have benefitted from the rookie's stellar season so far and that should continue this week.

Bust quarterbacks for Week 15

It does not matter who the Saints put at quarterback this week, you should not play him this week. Derek Carr is expected to miss another game which leaves Jake Haener and Spencer Rattler as the options. Rattler was much better than Haener on Sunday but not by much. There are people in two-quarterback leagues who desperately need a quarterback but no one should stoop to this level.

Bryce Young had a fun rise up the quarterback rankings in recent weeks but plummets back off the list in Week 15. The former top pick was brutal against the Cowboys and cost plenty of managers a chance at a title. Now, he faces a tough Arizona defense and could struggle even more. While the future is still much brighter now than it was in September in Charlotte, you cannot start Young this week.

Reports are swirling that the Titans could be making another quarterback change. Last December, Mason Rudolph took the league by storm and brought the Steelers to the playoffs. Do not expect him to do anything similar with the Titans, who are already eliminated from playoff contention. This team is much worse than last year's Steelers team and Rudolph has struggled already this year.

Week 15 Fantasy Football Quarterback Rankings

24. Cooper Rush, DAL (v TB)

23. Anthony Richardson, IND (v TEN)

22. Drake Maye, NE (@ BUF)

21. Brock Purdy, SF (@ MIA)

20. Caleb Williams, CHI (v DET)

19. Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v LAR)

18. Tua Tagovailoa, MIA (v SF)

17. Geno Smith, SEA (v MIN)

16. CJ Stroud, HOU (@ KC)

15. Bo Nix, DEN (@ LAC)

14. Matthew Stafford, LAR (@ NYJ)

13. Russell Wilson, PIT (@ BAL)

12. Patrick Mahomes, KC (v HOU)

11. Justin Herbert, LAC (v DEN)

10. Jordan Love, GB (v NO)

9. Sam Darnold, MIN (@ SEA)

8. Jared Goff, DET (@ CHI)

7. Baker Mayfield, TB (@ DAL)

6. Kyler Murray, ARI (@ CAR)

5. Jayden Daniels, WSH (v PHI)

4. Jalen Hurts, PHI (@ WSH)

3. Joe Burrow, CIN (v CLE)

2. Lamar Jackson, BAL (v PIT)

1. Josh Allen, BUF (v NE)