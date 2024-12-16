With a Week 16 matchup with the Houston Texans on deck for the Kansas City Chiefs, all eyes are on Patrick Mahomes' status. The quarterback suffered a scary ankle injury late in the team's Week 15 win over the Cleveland Browns but has not yet been ruled out of the upcoming contest.

Mahomes was diagnosed with a mild high ankle sprain on Monday and is considered week-to-week with the opportunity to practice in Week 16 still there, per Ian Rapoport. The NFL insider also reported that Mahomes will be “fine long-term,” with his injury not expected to linger into the playoffs.

The injury occurred in the final quarter of Week 15. Mahomes attempted a pass on fourth down and had one defensive tackle, Dalvin Tomlinson, wrap up his ankles as the other, Mike Hall Jr., hit him upstairs.

Even if Mahomes is healthy enough to play, the Chiefs could opt to sit their superstar in Week 16 to maximize his health down the stretch. Kansas City has already clinched the AFC West and is favored to end the year as the top overall seed, which would give them a first-round bye.

They will also face the Pittsburgh Steelers on Christmas Day, four days after meeting the Texans in Week 16. Their final game of the year will be on the road against the Denver Broncos in Week 18. All three of the Chiefs' upcoming opponents are above .500 and pushing for playoff seeding.

Chiefs still seek No. 1 overall seed

With a playoff spot already in hand, the Chiefs are still playing for the No. 1 seed in the AFC that would grant them a first-round bye. Due to the development of Patrick Mahomes' ankle injury, the additional week off becomes even more valuable.

At 13-1, the Chiefs are two games ahead of the Buffalo Bills for the top overall seed with three games remaining. However, with a head-to-head loss to the Bills, they need to win at least two of their final three games to remain in control of their own destiny and secure the top spot.

If Mahomes is unable to go in Week 16, Carson Wentz will get his first start of the year. Wentz closed out the team's win over the Browns after Mahomes suffered the ankle injury.