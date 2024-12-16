Not only did the Pittsburgh Steelers lose the battle of Pennsylvania to the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday but they also lost star linebacker T.J. Watt to an injury in the fourth quarter.

Watt was chasing down Birds QB Jalen Hurts before hitting the turf in pain and grabbing his left ankle. It was a very concerning sign as the playoff race heats up, but it appears Watt will be just fine.

On Monday, head coach Mike Tomlin gave a positive update on the 30-year-old ahead of Saturday's game against the Baltimore Ravens. Via Mike Garofolo:

“Mike Tomlin optimistic on T.J. Watt’s availability for the Steelers this Saturday against the Ravens. Says he’s walking around comfortably. Says the ‘door is ajar' for Watt.”

That's great news for the Steelers and probably a better update than anyone expected. Perhaps Watt is just dealing with a minor sprain. A lot of tape and he may be good to go in Week 16. Watt spoke about the injury postgame and said he just rolled his ankle. The X-rays came back negative as well.

Watt finished the contest with five tackles and two sacks on Hurts. He's having another fantastic season overall, tallying 11.5 sacks, 54 total tackles, and 38 solo tackles. It was a rough day for the Steelers offense though, mustering up just 13 points in the 14-point defeat, dropping them to 10-4 in the process.

However, Pittsburgh is still in first place in the AFC North. They've already clinched a spot in the playoffs but will be looking to actually win the division. That means this weekend's matchup with the Ravens (9-5) is a massive one in their pursuit of the AFC North title. Having Watt on the field will certainly be key in potentially grabbing the victory.

We'll provide more updates on Watt's injury status as the week rolls on.