Which Week 18 Running Back will help your fantasy team finish strong?

Sure, most fantasy football leagues concluded last week. However, some resilient leagues are still navigating through the homestretch of the regular season. For those steadfastly competing, our Week 18 fantasy football running back rankings are here to bolster your strategic approach. We will pinpoint reliable ball carriers who have the potential to secure a victory for you in this pivotal closing week. Presented below are our definitive running back rankings for the 2023 season, catering to those still actively engaged and utilizing the full-point PPR scoring system as always.

Leading the pack among running backs is Jonathan Taylor, particularly with Christian McCaffrey sidelined. Rachaad White secures a high ranking, too. He benefits from a favorable matchup against the Carolina Panthers. We also anticipate guys like Travis Etienne Jr and Bijan Robinson to make significant fantasy football impacts in Week 18. Despite recent statistical challenges, we also favor Tony Pollard this week in the matchup against the Washington Commanders.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings entering Week 18 of the 2023 regular season.

Top Fantasy Football Picks

For Week 18, our spotlight falls on Rachaad White, Jonathan Taylor, and James Cook. They stand out as the top running back picks.

Despite a challenging outing in Tampa Bay's recent loss to the Saints, White looks to rebound against the Panthers in Week 18. His role remains crucial for the team's ground game. We expect he will have triple-digit total yards from scrimmage here.

Taylor is fresh off a stellar performance with 96 rushing yards and a touchdown against the Raiders. He continues to be a force for the Colts. With a season-high rushing output, he sets the stage to play a pivotal role against the Texans in Week 18.

Despite a somewhat lackluster showing against the Patriots, Cook's importance in the Bills' offensive scheme remains intact. Fantasy football managers can anticipate Cook being a key contributor in the matchup against Miami in Week 18. They'll need him to do well as clinching their division is on the line.

To round out our top five picks for Week 18, keep an eye on Travis Etienne Jr and Bijan Robinson.

Fantasy Football Sleepers

This week's sleeper options present intriguing choices with Tony Pollard, De'Von Achane, and Aaron Jones.

Yes, Pollard has faced challenges finding running room lately. Still, a favorable Week 18 matchup against the Commanders might provide the breakthrough he needs. Despite recent struggles, he remains an intriguing option this week.

Achane showcased his potential in Week 17 with a solid performance against the Ravens. The rookie demonstrated the promise he displayed earlier in the season. Fantasy football managers should monitor Achane's role, especially if he continues to capitalize on opportunities.

Aaron Jones returned to form with an impressive 120-yard rushing performance against the Vikings in Week 17. Fully healthy, he solidifies his status as a fringe RB1 option heading into the regular-season finale.

Fantasy Football Busts

Exercise caution with Alvin Kamara, Gus Edwards, and Isiah Pacheco as potential Week 18 busts.

Saints RB Alvin Kamara (ankle) did not practice Wednesday https://t.co/PRh4XTHuuG pic.twitter.com/FAXBxbcdJY — Around The NFL (@AroundTheNFL) January 3, 2024

Kamara's ankle injury in the Saints' win over Tampa Bay raises concerns for Week 18. If unavailable, Jamaal Williams is expected to take on a substantial workload against the Falcons. Even if Kamara plays, he won't be 100 percent.

Despite a notable showing against the Dolphins, Edwards' future fantasy football relevance is uncertain. This is mainly as the Ravens evaluate their backfield plans for 2023.

Yes, Pacheco had a standout performance against the Bengals. That said, his Week 18 outlook carries risk. This is particularly true as a touchdown-dependent option against the Los Angeles Chargers. Fantasy football managers should be cautious in their expectations.

Now, let's dive into our NFL Fantasy Football Running Back rankings for Week 18 of the 2023 regular season. Standard rankings are indicated in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 18 Running Back Rankings

1. Rachaad White, TB @ CAR (4)

2. Jonathan Taylor, IND vs. HOU (1)

3. James Cook, BUF @ MIA (11)

4. Travis Etienne Jr., JAC @ TEN (6)

5. Bijan Robinson, ATL @ NO (12)

6. Kenneth Walker III, SEA @ ARI (9)

7. Zamir White, LV vs. DEN (13)

8. James Conner, ARI vs. SEA (8)

9. D'Andre Swift, PHI @ NYG (19)

10. Saquon Barkley, NYG vs. PHI (7)

11. Jahmyr Gibbs, DET vs. MIN (10)

12. Breece Hall, NYJ @ NE (3)

13. Tony Pollard, DAL @ WAS (16)

14. De'Von Achane, MIA vs. BUF (2)

15. Aaron Jones, GB vs. CHI (20)

16. Derrick Henry, TEN vs. JAC (21)

17. Devin Singletary, HOU @ IND (15)

18. Austin Ekeler, LAC vs. KC (18)

19. Joe Mixon, CIN vs. CLE (17)

20. Ezekiel Elliott, NE vs. NYJ (14)

21. Alvin Kamara, NO vs. ATL (37)

22. Ty Chandler, MIN @ DET (31)

23. Khalil Herbert, CHI @ GB (30)

24. Isiah Pacheco, KC @ LAC (38)

25. Chuba Hubbard, CAR vs. TB (25)

26. David Montgomery, DET vs. MIN (24)

27. Javonte Williams, DEN @ LV (32)

28. Jerome Ford, CLE @ CIN (39)

29. Brian Robinson Jr., WAS vs. DAL (28)

30. Najee Harris, PIT @ BAL (26)

31. Jaylen Warren, PIT @ BAL (29)

32. Elijah Mitchell, SF vs. LAR (22)

33. Raheem Mostert, MIA vs. BUF (40)

34. Kyren Williams, LAR @ SF (5)

35. Tyjae Spears, TEN vs. JAC (33)

36. Gus Edwards, BAL vs. PIT (41)