When the Indiana Fever took Caitlin Clark first overall in the 2024 WNBA Draft, everyone expected her to send shockwaves through the league. It just was not supposed to happen this quickly.

In the Fever's first game of the 2025 season, Clark recorded her third career triple-double in a dominant win over the Chicago Sky. In just her 41st career game, Clark is astonishingly responsible for almost 20 percent of all triple-doubles in WNBA history, according to StatMuse.

Caitlin Clark has almost 20% of all 20-point triple-doubles in WNBA history. She's just starting her second season. pic.twitter.com/5CZDhaBMPF — StatMuse (@statmuse) May 17, 2025

Clark also set the record as the fastest player to reach three triple-doubles in league history. Her three triple-doubles tied Los Angeles Sparks legend Candace Parker for the third-most all-time.

Breaking records is nothing new for Clark, who refuses to stop making history. Clark became the first rookie to record a triple-double in 2024 before ending the year as the league leader in assists.

Alyssa Thomas' 15 triple-doubles still stand far ahead as the most in WNBA history. However, at the rate Clark is covering ground, her record is far from safe.

Caitlin Clark's triple-double leads Fever past Sky

The Fever closed as eight-point favorites over the Sky in the season opener, but ended up blowing the game wide open. Indiana outscored Chicago in all four quarters to win the game by 35 points.

While Clark stole the show, nearly all the Fever's stars shone in the game. Aliyah Boston dropped 19 points, 13 rebounds and five blocks, while Kelsey Mitchell and Natasha Howard each added 15 points. Lexie Hull also flirted with a double-double off the bench, notching nine points and nine rebounds.

The flat-footed Sky failed to match the Fever from the gun and played from behind all game. After leading the league in rebounds as a rookie, Angel Reese had another big game on the glass with a game-high 17 rebounds. She also led the team with 12 points. Veteran guard Ariel Atkins was Chicago's only other player in double figures with 11 points.

The Fever and Sky meet again on June 7 in Chicago. They will play each other three more times later in the year, including an August 9 meeting during the WNBA's inaugural “Rivals Week.”