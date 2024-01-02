The Bills have some concerns despite the big Week 17 win!

The Buffalo Bills capped off a successful 2023 NFL regular season by securing a playoff spot with a hard-fought 27-21 victory over the New England Patriots in Week 17. However, the triumph wasn't without its challenges. As the Bills look ahead to the postseason, certain issues have emerged that demand careful consideration.

Week 17 Showdown

In a crucial showdown against the New England Patriots, the Buffalo Bills battled to a tighter-than-expected win. This victory solidified their spot in the playoffs. As of this writing, Buffalo sits in sixth place right below the Cleveland Browns.

Buffalo encountered a challenging beginning to the game. They allowed New England wide receiver Jalen Reagor to kick off with a 98-yard return. Despite this unfavorable start, the Bills regrouped and managed to put up 13 points in the first quarter. From that point onward, Buffalo successfully maintained control over New England until the fourth quarter. That's where the Patriots launched a formidable comeback bid to snatch the victory. Nevertheless, Buffalo's defense, led by standout cornerback Rasul Douglas, executed enough crucial plays to secure the win for the Bills.

While the Week 17 win is undoubtedly a significant accomplishment for the Bills, it has not shielded them from looming concerns as they prepare for the challenges of the postseason.

Here we will look at the Buffalo Bills' biggest concerns despite their Week 17 win over the New England Patriots.

Inconsistent Offense

The Buffalo Bills' Week 17 triumph over the New England Patriots came with its share of offensive struggles, particularly in the passing game. Quarterback Josh Allen faced difficulties finding his rhythm early in the game. He even missed his first five pass attempts. Sure, he managed to salvage the day with two rushing touchdowns. When the smoke cleared, Allen finished 15 of 30 passing for 169 yards and an interception. Needless to say, Allen had one of his worst days in Week 17.

In a post-game analysis, Allen acknowledged his challenges.

“Just didn't find it that much really early today, coming off the hand,” he said.

He attributed his less effective passing performance to an unusual feeling in the ball's spin. He then emphasized the need to reset and work on techniques in the offseason.

Despite the offensive inconsistencies, turnovers created short-field opportunities that allowed the Bills to take the lead at the end of the first quarter. Allen believed that the offense only found its groove in the second half. He had a pivotal 51-yard connection with rookie tight end Dalton Kincaid. That sparked some momentum. Kincaid's reception tied the Bills rookie reception record and set the stage for Allen's 15th rushing touchdown of the season. This made him the fourth quarterback in the Super Bowl era with a rushing touchdown in five consecutive games.

While Kincaid's breakout moment added a positive note, the passing game's struggles persisted. This was particularly true for star receiver Stefon Diggs. He finished with 26 receiving yards on just four catches. The passing game's challenges have been a recurring theme in the second half of the season. Diggs and the rest of the aerial attack have really struggled to find consistency. Of course, they'll need to rectify this come the playoffs.

James Cook

Running back James Cook also had a quieter game. He received good volume but failed to make significant gains with the ball. He had 48 rushing yards on 16 carries. Cook's performance fell short of the dynamic plays seen in previous games. This raises expectations for improvement in the upcoming weeks.

No Killer Instinct

Despite the win, the Bills showcased a lack of killer instinct. They allowed the Patriots to stay competitive at various points in the game. Special teams gave up a score on the opening kickoff, and while the defense initially forced turnovers, the offense struggled to capitalize on those opportunities. The game featured a flip-flop where New England's low-scoring offense kept the contest close. However, the Bills' offense ultimately sealed the victory despite a lack of momentum.

This is very concerning. Playing down to their opponents has become a recurring theme for the 2023 Bills. It is a pattern that raises concerns as they enter the postseason where every team poses a formidable challenge.

Looking Ahead

Sure, the Buffalo Bills celebrated a crucial Week 17 victory over the New England Patriots. That said, their performance revealed pressing concerns that demand attention as they enter the postseason. The inconsistent offense was highlighted by challenges in the passing game. We also saw the struggles of key playmakers like Stefon Diggs and James Cook. All these raise questions about their ability to sustain success against playoff-caliber opponents. The lack of a killer instinct, allowing the Patriots to linger in the game despite initial advantages, underscores the team's vulnerability. As the Bills shift their focus to the postseason, they must address these issues promptly to ensure a deep and impactful playoff run. The challenges ahead demand a comprehensive and focused effort from the Bills coaching staff and players alike. They must strive to overcome their lingering concerns and make a lasting impact on the road to the Super Bowl.