New York Jets rookie running back Braelon Allen took aim at the scouting process and NFL combine after another solid game against the New England Patriots in Week 3. He led the Jets in rushing with 55 yards on 11 carries plus three receptions for 13 yards. In Week 2 against the Tennessee Titans, he had 33 yards on seven carries with a touchdown and two catches for 23 yards with a touchdown. A user on X tweeted “How tf did @BraelonAllen drop to the fourth round 😭” and Allen brought the heat with a quote retweet.

“Everyone wanted to see me run in my underwear to decide if I was a good football player.”

Allen called out the combine's scouting process and the excessive weight placed on its testing. Allen did participate in the combine's 40-yard dash, but completed with vertical (32″), broad jump (9′ 9″) and bench press (26 reps). In Week 2, both Breece Hall and Allen finished as two of the top-performing running backs across the NFL, combining for 170 total yards on 21 carries and nine receptions with three touchdowns.

Braelon Allen emergence an early season Jets' surprise

Ten running backs were drafted ahead of Braelon Allen, yet he leads all rookies in rushing yards (96). And after a disappointing loss to the San Francisco 49ers in Week 1, the Jets have responded with back-to-back wins against the Titans and Patriots.

The fantasy football contributors at Clutch Points are bought-in on Allen. CP's Mike Johrendt recommended managers add the former Wisconsin running back.

“It wasn’t expected to have the Breece Hall handcuff show fantasy relevancy in 2024, but apparently rookie back Braelon Allen is too good to keep off the field. The Wisconsin rookie, who made NFL history in Sunday’s win, earned nine touches and turned two of those into scores.

“Expecting Allen to become a regular TD scorer isn’t realistic for the Jets offense, but earning eight-plus touches per game could help keep Allen on the RB3/4 radar this season, giving you solid bench depth.”

And Jets' head coach Robert Saleh sang his praises after Allen's big Week 2 game on X.

“He’s a definite change of pace. I mean, he is a load, and a very, very dense, heavy runner… What’s really cool about him is that he’s good in the pass game, too. He’s smooth out of the backfield, he’s got really nice hands, and he’s really good in the protection game, and somebody that we trust if Breece [Hall] needs a break.”

Allen and the Jets will have an extra few days to prepare to host the Denver Broncos on Sunday, September 29, at 1:00 p.m. EST.