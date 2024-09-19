Injuries have defined this NFL season and, in turn, the fantasy football season. Important running backs, namely Christian McCaffery, are out for Week 3. With Week 3 fast approaching, we'll take a look at our fantasy football running back rankings, which will help you make your waiver wire decisions.

Jordan Mason has been a fantasy revelation this season. He piled on 147 yards in his surprise start in Week 1 and added 100 more in Week 2. As his workload continues to rise, expect his fantasy output to stay strong. Another injury impacts a Super Bowl contender with Isiah Pacheco on injured reserve with a broken fibula. The Chiefs must replace his output but will that help fantasy managers?

Matchups are a key part of choosing which running back to play in Week 3. Which defenses should you target? And who are our biggest risers from the Week 2 rankings? Let's find out in our Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings.

Top fantasy football running backs in Week 3

The top five stay the same after solid fantasy performances from each player. Despite his drop to end the game, Saquon Barkley still holds the top spot. The Eagles running back put up over 110 yards but did not score in Philly's Week 2 loss. The Saints have been dominating teams this season but the Eagles should be able to run the ball in this game.

De'Von Achane jumps back into the top ten after being left off last week's list. His injury uncertainty held him out of the rankings but he played and shined. With Tua Tagovailoa on injured reserve, expect Skylar Thompson to lean on the run game in their game against the Seahawks. Achane will be the focal point of the offense as long as Tagovailoa is on the shelf.

Rhamondre Stevenson continues to climb up the fantasy football rankings, hitting eighth on the Week 3 list. The Jets defense has not been able to stop the run so far and Stevenson is the best player on the Patriots' offense. Expect Alex Van Pelt and Jacoby Brissett to lean on Stevenson to try and pull off the upset on Thursday night.

Sleeper running backs in Week 3

Rachaad White should bounce back from a tough Week 2 for the Buccaneers and fantasy managers. The running back only put up 18 rushing yards and made one five-yard catch against the Lions. The Broncos defense has not been excellent so far this season and the Buccaneers should have a big lead late. That will lead to more White carries throughout this game.

While the Giants suffered a humiliating defeat to the Commanders in Week 2, their offense was solid. Devin Singletary picked up 95 rushing yards and a touchdown, proving he can replace most of Barkley's production from last season. The Browns' defense allowed touchdowns to Ezekiel Elliott in Week 1 and Travis Etienne in Week 2. Expect Singletary to find paydirt in Week 3.

Although he fell off the list, consider playing Justice Hill in fantasy in Week 3. Baltimore's backup running back only put up five points in PPR leagues after cracking ten in Week 1. The Ravens will need their full arsenal to take down the Cowboys and should use Hill in the run game. After Dallas was gashed by Alvin Kamara, Hill could do the same.

Bust running backs in Week 3

Braelon Allen scored the first two touchdowns of his career in the Jets' win over the Titans last week. You should consider picking him up in fantasy but don't play the running back in Week 3. On a short week against a stout Patriots defense, the Jets will likely lean on Breece Hall more in this game. Allen will be an impact player later in the season but not this week.

While Tua Tagovailoa's injury will help De'Von Achane, it will hurt Raheem Mostert's fantasy football production. The veteran back makes most of his hay on the goal line and in the passing game. With both of those aspects of their team in question, don't expect Mostert to put up big numbers if he plays.

Aaron Jones stays outside the top 20 despite the Vikings' 2-0 start. The running back was solid in Week 1 but struggled against the 49ers in Week 2. With a tough matchup against the Texans coming, don't expect Jones to pop this week. Houston bottled up D'Andre Swift last week and could do the same against Jones,

These rankings are for PPR leagues (standard leagues in parentheses)

Week 3 Fantasy Football Running Back Rankings

24. (24) Braelon Allen, NYJ (v NE)

23. (23) Devin Singletary, NYG (@ CLE)

22. (22) Aaron Jones, MIN (v HOU)

21. (21) Kyren Williams, LAR (v SF)

20. (20) Brian Robinson Jr, WSH (@ CIN)

19. (17) JK Dobbins, LAC (@ PIT)

18. (18) James Conner, ARI (v DET)

17. (19) Alvin Kamara, NO (v PHI)

16. (14) Rachaad White, TB (v DEN)

15. (15) Jahmyr Gibbs, DET (@ ARI)

14. (16) James Cook, BUF, (v JAX)

13. (13) Kenneth Walker III, SEA (v MIA)

12. (12) Travis Etienne, JAX (@ BUF)

11. (11) Tony Pollard, TEN (v GB)

10. (9) De'Von Achane, MIA (@ SEA)

9. (8) Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (@ NYJ)

8. (10) Jordan Mason, SF, (@ LAR)

7. (7) Josh Jacobs, GB (@ TEN)

6. (4) Derrick Henry, BAL (@ DAL)

5. (6) Jonathan Taylor, IND (v CHI)

4. (5) Joe Mixon, HOU (@ MIN)

3. (3) Bijan Robinson, ATL (v KC)

2. (2) Breece Hall, NYJ (v NE)

1. (1) Saquon Barkley, PHI (@ NO)