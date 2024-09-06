After the Kansas City Chiefs' narrow 27-20 Week 1 victory over the Baltimore Ravens, Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were photographed leaving the game.

In the images shared (via People), Swift is seen wearing the same outfit she pulled up to the game in. According to the outlet, it is a Versace crop top that she paired with jean shorts and Giuseppe Zanotti boots. Her boyfriend, Kelce, wore a white and orange gradient shirt and pants. He also wore a white vest, sunglasses, and a baseball cap.

Swift made her first appearance during the 2024-2025 NFL season on September 5. She attended the Chiefs' game against the Ravens, which they won by a touchdown. She was spotted in a box with Travis' dad Ed Kelce.

This comes a few days after rumors were swirling that the two were breaking up. A document surfaced online that suggested Swift and Kelce were going to break up at the end of September. However, Kelce's team denied the reports.

Currently, Swift is enjoying a break from her blockbuster Eras Tour. She just wrapped the European leg of the tour and is on a hiatus until October. Until then, expect her to show up to several Chiefs games to root for her boyfriend.

Meanwhile, Kelce and the Chiefs completed the first step of a three-peat. They are the NFL's defending Super Bowl champions after defeating the San Fransisco 49ers in February. The Week 1 matchup between the Chiefs and Ravens was a rematch from the AFC Championship game in January, which the former also won.

How long have Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce been dating?

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce are coming up on a year of dating. The two megastars have been going steady since September 2023. This all began on Kelce's New Heights podcast in July 2023 when he revealed he saw the Eras Tour. He attempted to give Swift his number to no avail.

A couple of months later, Swift attended the Chiefs' Week 3 game against the Chicago Bears. They began dating shortly after and have remained the talk of the town. Swift went to a total of 13 games throughout the NFL season, including the Super Bowl.

To return the favor, Kelce has gone to Swift's Eras Tour on several occasions. During the offseason, Kelce country-hopped with Swift to attend several of her shows.

Additionally, he appeared on stage with Swift during her June 23, 2024, show at Wembley Stadium in London, England. Kelce joined her as a background dancer as she performed “I Can Do It With a Broken Heart.”

The Eras Tour is Swift's biggest venture to date. In each show, Swift takes her fans on a journey through her discography, playing songs from almost all of her albums. Every show goes over three hours and is filled with over 40 songs.

It started on March 17, 2023, when Swift played a show in Glendale, Arizona. After spending most of the year touring North America, she closed out the year with shows in Mexico, Argentina, and Brazil. She opened 2024 with shows in Japan, Australia, and Singapore before starting the European leg of the tour.