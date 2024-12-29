As the NFL season nears its final stretch, the fantasy football playoffs are reaching their most critical point. Of course, every decision counts more than ever. For many managers, tight ends represent a key yet often underappreciated position in their quest for a championship. A standout performance from the right tight end can be a game-changer. This can tip the scales between celebrating victory or planning for next season. Week 17's rankings are filled with excitement, featuring established stars at the top, intriguing breakout candidates, and cautionary tales of fading players at the most inopportune moment.

Key Insights

Veteran tight ends are enjoying strong campaigns as the season progresses. Mark Andrews, once criticized as an underperformer, has roared back in the latter half of the year. He currently ranks as the TE6 through 16 weeks. Perhaps the biggest revelation has been Jonnu Smith. He has revitalized his career in Miami. Smith has emerged as the TE1 since Week 7.

Fantasy football success often hinges on elite talent stepping up when it matters most. As championship matchups loom large this week, the pressure is on for these top-tier tight ends to deliver standout performances. For managers, these players are not just a source of hope—they are the cornerstone of a winning lineup.

Here we will look at our NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings entering Week 17 of the 2024 regular season.

Week 17 Top Fantasy Football Picks – 2024

Brock Bowers has emerged as a generational talent in the NFL. Coming off an impressive performance with 11 receptions for 99 yards, Bowers is on the verge of making history. He needs just five more receptions to surpass Puka Nacua's rookie record. As the centerpiece of the Las Vegas offense, Bowers continues to shine in fantasy football. That's even amidst the Raiders' struggles on offense.

George Kittle rounds out the elite tier of fantasy football tight ends this season. A staple in the San Francisco offense, Kittle’s consistent red-zone involvement keeps him at the top of his game. He is known for delivering explosive plays and touchdowns on a weekly basis. As such, Kittle has remained a dependable option for fantasy football managers. He has solidified his status as one of the league's best at the position.

Another Top Pick

As we said, Jonnu Smith is a standout option heading into Week 17. He showcased his reliability by catching all six of his targets for 62 yards in Miami's 29-17 victory over San Francisco. Smith’s stellar season includes setting new single-season franchise records for receptions (76) and receiving yards (802) by a tight end. With his consistent performances in PPR formats, Smith has been a revelation for both the Dolphins and fantasy football managers. Of course, this makes him a strong play against the Browns this week.

TJ Hockenson remains a viable choice despite a down game last week. That's where he managed just two receptions on five targets for 27 yards in Minnesota’s 27-24 win over Seattle. Sure, Hockenson’s numbers have been underwhelming in some outings. However, his role in the Vikings’ offense ensures opportunities for a rebound against Green Bay in Week 17. Fantasy football managers will be hoping for a return to form from Hockenson in this crucial matchup.

Fantasy Football Sleepers – Week 17 (2024)

Chigoziem Okonkwo is a prime sleeper pick this week. He presents top-12 upside at the tight end position. With a significant uptick in usage, Okonkwo has amassed 21 targets over his last two games. He has emerged as Mason Rudolph’s go-to safety valve and the Titans' second receiving option behind Calvin Ridley. Facing a weak Jacksonville defense, Okonkwo has the potential to deliver a high-scoring fantasy football performance.

Tucker Kraft is another sleeper to watch. This is especially true if you’re seeking a high-upside option for Week 17. Kraft has been practicing fully and is set to play against Minnesota, with teammate Luke Musgrave listed as limited. Over the last five games, Kraft has put together a respectable 16-242-2 stat line on 20 targets. This positions him as a valuable contributor in the Packers’ offense. If Kraft takes on the majority of the tight end snaps, he could provide a sneaky good return for fantasy football managers.

Now, let’s dive into the NFL Fantasy Football Tight End rankings for Week 17 of the 2024 regular season. Standard rankings are noted in parentheses.

NFL Fantasy Football Week 17 Tight End Rankings

20. Daniel Bellinger, NYG (vs. IND)

19. Tommy Tremble, CAR (@ TB)

18. Jordan Akins, CLE (vs. MIA)

17. Ja'Tavion Sanders, CAR (@ TB)

16. Tyler Conklin, NYJ (@ BUF)

15. Grant Calcaterra, PHI (vs. DAL)

14. Juwan Johnson, NO (vs. LV)

13. Brenton Strange, JAC (vs. TEN)

12. Kyle Pitts, ATL (@ WAS)

11. Payne Durham, TB (vs. CAR)

10. Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. NYJ)

9. Zach Ertz, WAS (vs. ATL)

8. Tucker Kraft, GB (@ MIN)

7. Chigoziem Okonkwo, TEN (@ JAC)

6. Jake Ferguson, DAL (@ PHI)

5. T.J. Hockenson, MIN (vs. GB)

4. Sam LaPorta, DET (@ SF)

3. Jonnu Smith, MIA (@ CLE)

2. George Kittle, SF (vs. DET)

1. Brock Bowers, LV (@ NO)

Looking Ahead

As we gear up for Week 17, the tight end position continues to play a critical role in shaping fantasy football outcomes. Whether you’re relying on a proven star like Brock Bowers or George Kittle, banking on a high-upside pick like Jonnu Smith, or rolling the dice with a sleeper such as Chigoziem Okonkwo, the right decision at this position can make all the difference. Stay informed, monitor injury updates, and trust the matchups to guide your choices. With championship glory within reach, now is the time to capitalize on every opportunity and secure the ultimate prize. Good luck in Week 17!