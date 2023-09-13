Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season is officially in the books, which means that the first week of the fantasy football season is over as well. With the two biggest names, Travis Kelce and Mark Andrews, on the shelf in Week 1 the tight end position was quite lackluster during the opening week of the season. With both Kelce and Andrews likely back this week, they should bring some excitement to the position as well as bring some added help to their quarterbacks Patrick Mahomes and Lamar Jackson who both missed their presence heavily in Week 1. We reflect as we turn the page to the second week of matchups, it's time to reveal our Week 2 fantasy football tight end rankings.

Top Tight Ends Week 2

The top tight ends heading into Week 2 are pretty much the same guys we featured in Week 1 which was prior to both Kelce and Andrews being ruled out. Travis Kelce comes back and slides right back into the top of the list. Regardless of the matchup, with Patrick Mahomes at the helm, Kelce will be the bonafide TE1 for the majority of the season. He does however get a soft matchup in his first start of the new year when he heads to Jacksonville to take on the Jaguars in a game that should see a ton of points being scored between both teams. It should be a track meet and for the Chiefs to keep up on offense they will need a healthy dose of Patrick Mahomes to Travis Kelce which should lock him into a full workload with great production for Week 2.

Mark Andrews is the defacto number two in the tight end rankings. Much like Travis Kelce, Andrews is matchup-proof because he plays such a vital role that no matter who he is up against his floor is higher than anyone else not named Travis Kelce. While the Bengals did well corraling David Njoku in Week 1, they still gave up a touchdown to Harrison Bryant and that bodes well for Andrews who is the main redzone target for Lamar Jackson.

Top Sleeper Tight Ends Week 2

The rookie Sam Laporta already made his presence felt in Week 1 against the former Super Bowl Champions the Kansas City Chiefs. Laporta corraled all five of his targets for 39 yards. While it wasn't the best performance, it still was good for 8th best in PPR leagues for Week 1. Now he gets to head home for the first home game of his career to take on the Seattle Seahawks who have been consistently terrible against tight ends year after year and this season will be no different and Laporta should have a good chance of scoring in Week 2.

Top Bust Tight Ends Week 2

Donald Parnham broke out in Week 1 when he caught all three of his targets and a touchdown against the Miami Dolphins. He is only one of six tight ends to score in Week 1 and he showed that he will be a formidable threat in the redzone for Justin Herbert for the majority of the season but we have to hamper our expectations after Parham had the fourth most points in PPR leagues in the tight end position in Week 1.

*Rankings are for PPR leagues; standard league rankings are in parentheses

Fantasy Football Tight End Rankings: Week 2

15. (15) Juwan Johnson, NO (@ CAR)

14. (14) Dalton Kincaid, BUF (vs. LV)

13. (12) Sam Laporta, DET (vs. SEA)

12. (13) Tyler Higbee, LAR (vs. SF)

11. (11) Hunter Henry, NE (vs. MIA)

10. (9) Pat Freiermuth (vs. CLE)

9. (10) Kyle Pitts, ATL (vs. GB)

8. (9) David Njoku, CLE (@ PIT)

7. (6) George Kittle, SF (@ LAR)

6. (7) Dallas Goedart, PHI (vs. MIN)

5. (5) Evan Engram, JAC (vs. KC)

4. (4) T.J. Hockenson, MIN (@ PHI)

3. (3) Darren Waller, NYG (@ ARI)

2. (2) Mark, Andrews, BAL (@ CIN)

1. (1) Travis Kelce, KC (@ JAC)