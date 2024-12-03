Injuries continue to pile up for your fantasy football roster, and with your playoffs likely starting in Week 15, you need to round out your roster the best you can. Our Week 14 waiver wire pickups include a clear number one choice, followed by a few repeat players who have sustained their play over the course of this season.

The following list includes players that are rostered on fewer than 50 percent of all ESPN rosters making the chances you can pick them up pretty high. As bye weeks and the injury bug continue to run wild, try your best to button up some roster holes as you get closer to preparing for the playoffs.

1. Isaac Guerendo, San Francisco 49ers – RB

1.3% Rostered

With the San Francisco 49ers adding both Christian McCaffrey and Jordan Mason to the Injured Reserve, they are likely down their top two running backs for the rest of the 2024 NFL season. With Isaac Guerendo next up in the pecking order, he tops our Week 14 waiver wire pickups.

Guerendo has seen his fair share of work this season already, earning 42 carries spread across nine games. While Patrick Taylor will likely take on a bigger role in the running back committee as well, expect Guerendo to be the biggest beneficiary of the Niners injury issues.

2. Nick Westbrook-Ikhine, Tennessee Titans – WR

19.9% Rostered

Nick Westbrook-Ikhine has a magnet for the end zone, scoring two touchdowns in Week 13 and increasing his season-long total to eight. Only having 20 receptions on the season, Westbrook-Ikhine has found the end zone on 40 percent of his catches this year.

While Westbrook-Ikhine’s target share isn’t earth-shattering, he is Will Levis’ trusted weapon in the red zone, giving him a solid floor as a mid-WR2 for your fantasy football roster.

3. Russell Wilson, Pittsburgh Steelers – QB

43.1% Rostered

The lone quarterback on our Week 14 waiver wire pickups is Russell Wilson, who turned in a 400-yard passing day for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 13. Leading Pittsburgh to a shootout win over the Cincinnati Bengals, Wilson had his best showing in the black and gold so far, as he rounds into form down the stretch.

His connection with George Pickens is as strong as ever, as those two connected for a touchdown this past week. As long as Wilson continues to operate in a clean pocket, he will provide solid value for your fantasy football rosters.

4. Adam Thielen, Carolina Panthers – WR

27.3% Rostered

In only his second game back from injury, Adam Thielen found the end zone on eight catches, falling one yard short of the century mark as one of Bryce Young’s favorite targets. Thielen is connected to an offense that likely will be forced into passing situations more often than not, which does give him a bit of a safer floor moving forward.

Fighting with Xavier Legette for top honors in the passing offense, Thielen looks comfortable as Young’s top target, and should be available for your Week 14 waiver wire pickups.

5. Braelon Allen, New York Jets – RB

21.9% Rostered

Fumble issues continue to plague Breece Hall, which has helped keep rookie Braelon Allen integrated into the New York Jets offense. Racking up seven touches in Week 13, Allen has a small role in the offense, but one that seems fairly consistent.

While Allen is the clear second fiddle behind Hall, his role could grow as the Jets have nothing to play for down the stretch. If the Jets want to get a better look at what Allen brings to the table, then double-digit touches are certainly in the realm of possibilities for Allen.

6. Kimani Vidal, Los Angeles Chargers – RB

10.7% Rostered

With JK Dobbins heading to the IR, Gus Edwards is the top back for the Los Angeles Chargers, with rookie Kimani Vidal sliding up a spot on the depth chart. While neither option really grabbed a hold of the starting role, Vidal still can factor into this Chargers offense.

Vidal has made an impact in both the rushing and receiving games for LAC, giving him RB3/4 value with the potential for growth.

7. Marquez Valdes-Scantling, New Orleans Saints – WR

22.6% Rostered

His Week 13 touchdown marks the third-consecutive game with a score for Marquez Valdes-Scantling ever since joining the New Orleans Saints. With most major targets injured in the NO offense, Derek Carr has been focusing high-value targets on MVS.

While he isn’t earning a major target share, Valdes-Scantling has become Carr’s trusted target in the red zone, giving him a boom-or-bust label for your fantasy football roster moving forward.

8. Blake Corum, Los Angeles Rams – RB

14.2% Rostered

Eight touches tied for the most in a game for rookie Blake Corum this season, as the Los Angeles Rams got the Michigan rookie more involved in their offense. While Kyren Williams is very much still the clear backfield leader, it is interesting to see that Corum got more run.

Plus, this is the time of the year where you fill out the fringes of your fantasy football roster with handcuffs at RB, which is exactly what Corum is for the Rams.

9. Tommy Tremble, Carolina Panthers – TE

0.2% Rostered

The second (of two) Panthers in our Week 14 waiver wire pickups is tight end Tommy Tremble, who has stepped into the TE1 role with the neck injury to Ja’Tavion Sanders. Tremble set season highs in receptions (five) and yardage (77) filling in for Sanders, and even if Sanders returns in Week 14, Tremble has been a trusted weapon for Young in the past this year.

10. Sincere McCormick, Las Vegas Raiders – RB

0.1% Rostered

The final player in our Week 14 waiver wire pickups is Raiders running back Sincere McCormick, who stepped in with both Alexander Mattison and Zamir White out. Splitting time with Ameer Abdullah, McCormick led the way with 14 touches (12 carries) from the backfield.

Even if one (or both) of Mattison/White return in Week 14, it is possible that McCormick has earned a shot at some playing time moving forward for a team with nothing left to play for.