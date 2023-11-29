Will Steelers tight end Pat Freiermuth produce another strong fantasy football performance in Week 13 of fantasy football?

After a season full of disappointment, both the Steelers offense and Pat Freiermuth had breakout performances in Week 12. The Steelers — in their first game without offensive coordinator Matt Canada — recorded their first game with more than 400 yards of total offense since Week 2 of 2020 while Freiermuth (nine catches, 121 yards) recorded the first 100-yard game of his career and also set a career-high with nine catches.

Will Freiermuth and the Pittsburgh offense produce another strong performance in Week 13, or will the Arizona Cardinals' defense stymie this young Steelers attack? With Four of the top nine fantasy football tight ends either on bye or IR in Week 13, find out which tight ends to start in Week 13 Start ‘Em, Sit ‘Em: Tight Ends.

TEs to Start in Week 13

Jaguars' Evan Engram (vs. Bengals)

Evan Engram has hardly produced a bad week this season, but fantasy football owners are still waiting for a true breakout game from the Jaguars tight end. Jacksonville faces the Cincinnati Bengals in Week 13 — a team that gave up nine catches and 121 yards to Pittsburgh's Pat Freiermuth last week. Cincy is giving up the second-most fantasy points per game to opposing tight ends, giving Engram another opportunity for a big performance.

Texans' Dalton Schultz (vs. Broncos)

A classic case of a struggling fantasy player facing a weak defense; something will have to give in this Week 13 contest. Schultz has just two catches over his last three games, while the Denver Broncos are giving up the most fantasy football points per game to opposing tight ends. Schultz might not have a repeat of his 10-catch performance from Week 9, but the Texans tight end is a good bet to find the end zone at home this weekend (four TDs in six home games this year).

Browns' David Njoku (vs. Rams)

After a forgettable start to the season, Njoku now has double-digit fantasy points in six straight games while catching passes from three different quarterbacks. He is averaging better than nine targets per contest during this stretch, making him a dependable high-floor tight end — especially in Week 13 with so many top players at the position on bye.

TEs to Sit in Week 13

Cardinals' Trey McBride (vs. Steelers)

McBride has proven that his Week 8 breakout performance was not a fluke, recording at least five catches and nine targets in all but one contest since then. But this week, the rookie is facing a Steelers defense that is allowing the eighth-fewest points to opposing tight ends.

Steelers' Pat Freiermuth (vs. Cardinals)

The Cardinals have not done much right this year, but they have been effective at shutting down tight ends — allowing the eighth-fewest points per game to opposing tight ends. While Arizona did allow 19.9 points last week to Tyler Higbee of the Los Angeles Rams, the majority of those points came on a pair of touchdowns in goal-to-go situations. Overall, Higbee still only had five catches for 29 yards. Freiermuth had nine catches for 121 yards last week, but it came against a Bengals defense that struggles mightily to stop tight ends.

The Steelers tight end has enhanced fantasy football potential moving forward, but it is better to wait another week to see if he can consistently perform.

Cowboys' Jake Ferguson (vs. Seahawks)

Seattle has not been particularly effective against the pass this year, but this defense has been solid against opposing tight ends. The Seahawks limited 49ers tight end George Kittle to just 19 yards on three catches last week, and given Ferguson's inconsistent role in the Dallas offense, there are better fantasy options for this Thursday Night matchup.