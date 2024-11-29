The fantasy football season is winding down and you could use a big Week 13 win. With the playoffs around the corner, every matchup counts, and every decision counts. Earlier this week, we ranked the quarterbacks in fantasy but now it's decision time. Here are our Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no bye weeks in Week 13, which is huge for fantasy football managers. If your quarterback is already locked in after the Thanksgiving slate, that is most likely a good thing. Jared Goff, Caleb Williams, Tua Tagovailoa, and Jordan Love were all spectacular in their games. If you played Drew Lock or Cooper Rush, we have a lot of questions. If you still have a decision to make, we have you covered.

Before you make your final decisions, let us help you out. Let's get into the Fantasy Football Week 13 Quarterback Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 13 fantasy football quarterback start 'em

Russell Wilson, PIT (@ CIN)

Since moving from Justin Fields to Russell Wilson, the Steelers have been great on offense. Last week against the Browns was one of their very few blemishes. Don't let Wilson's poor fantasy football performance in the snow deter you this week against the Bengals. Even in a down season, Cleveland's defense is much better than Cincinnati's. Wilson should have the deep ball rolling in this game.

CJ Stroud, HOU (@ JAX)

The Texans have been sluggish on offense recently and have a great opportunity to fix their problems on Sunday. CJ Stroud should be a fantasy football star against a poor Jaguars defense. The AFC South could get tight with a Colts win and Stroud must ensure his team clinches the division. After a fantastic rookie season, you probably drafted Stroud relatively high. He will finally pay that off with a solid Week 13 fantasy performance.

Justin Herbert, LAC (@ ATL)

Jim Harbaugh and Greg Roman have unleashed Justin Herbert in recent weeks and fantasy football managers have benefitted from it. The Chargers are rolling and should continue that against a mediocre Falcons defense. After the early weeks saw them pounding the rock, it was hard to play Herbert in fantasy. Now, you should lock him into your lineup for the stretch run.

Start ‘Em: Lamar Jackson, BAL (v PHI), Geno Smith, SEA (@ NYJ), Joe Burrow, CIN (v PIT)

Week 13 quarterback sit 'em

Aaron Rodgers, NYJ (v SEA)

If you drafted Aaron Rodgers and have not moved off him yet, take this as your sign to do so. The Jets are inept and do not have a solid offense that fantasy football managers should rely on. Breece Hall is on the injury report and if he is out, this could get very ugly for Rodgers and the Jets. Mike Macdonald's defense is getting better by the week and should feast on some Thanksgiving leftovers in the Meadowlands.

Kirk Cousins, ATL (v LAC)

The Falcons have not been the offensive juggernaut that many expected them to be entering this season. While they still have a commanding lead in the NFC South, things have gotten ugly for Cousins. Add that with a dominant Chargers defense and this could be a rough fantasy football game for Cousins. Put him on the bench this week and moving forward.

Derek Carr, NO (v LAR)

The Saints have been a revived operation under interim coach Darren Rizzi. While everyone's stats have been better since the firing of Dennis Allen, that does not mean Derek Carr should be on your fantasy football team. Without Chris Olave and Rashid Shaheed, Carr is targeting Marquez Valdez-Scantling which is a hot-and-cold situation. Plus, who knows how many snaps Taysom Hill will get at QB? Keep Carr out of your lineup this week.

Sit ‘Em: Trevor Lawrence, JAX (v HOU), Jameis Winston, CLE (@ DEN), Bryce Young, CAR (v TB)