The New York Jets 2024 campaign has been nothing short of miserable, and after they got to take a break from things during their bye in Week 12, they will be back in action in Week 13. Unfortunately, things just keep going wrong for the Jets, and that has continued with the latest injury update regarding star running back Breece Hall.

In a year full of offensive struggles, Hall has been arguably the Jets most consistent producer, as he has 632 rushing yards, 401 receiving yards, and six total touchdowns on the year. However, he is reportedly dealing with a knee injury currently, and it could ultimately prevent him from taking the field in Week 13 against the Seattle Seahawks.

Per Ari Meirov of The 33rd Team, “Jets RB Breece Hall is dealing with a knee injury and won’t practice today. It is unclear if he will play on Sunday vs. the Seattle Seahawks.”

Jets hoping Breece Hall will be able to suit up vs. Seahawks

Being without Hall would be a huge blow to a Jets offense that has struggled to consistently move the ball even when he's on the field. Hall's ability to make plays as both a runner and receiver has been a huge help for New York, but with their season all but over, there's no reason for the team to press Hall into action if he's dealing with an injury.

If Hall can't go, fourth-round rookie Braelon Allen would be in line for a bigger workload, and while he's not Hall, he has put up some solid numbers this season, racking up 229 rushing yards, 81 receiving yards, and three touchdowns on the year. Still, the Jets will be hoping Hall can get back on the practice field later this week, or else they could end up being short handed against Seattle on Sunday.