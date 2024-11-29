The fantasy football season is winding down and you may need a win to make the playoffs. With a critical matchup ahead, your decisions are vital, especially at running back. Earlier this week, we ranked the fantasy running backs but now it is time to make the decision. We have our Fantasy Football Week 13 Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

There are no byes in Week 13 so your options are plentiful in fantasy. If you had your back playing on Thursday, you either had a massive hit or a brutal miss. So whether you are making up for a bad Thursday performance or coming back from your opponent's great one, this is the list for you. There aren't any significant injuries and there's even one big return. Isiah Pacheco is back for the Chiefs, which is massive for managers.

The running back position is always important in fantasy football. This week is no different. Let's check out our Fantasy Football Week 13 Running Back Start ‘Em Sit ‘Em.

Week 13 fantasy football running back start 'em

Tony Pollard, TEN (@ WSH)

Despite the Titans' brutal season on offense, Tony Pollard has been solid in fantasy football. After his best game of the season against the Texans, he is an easy start in Week 13. The Commanders had taken a step forward on defense but were bombarded by the Cowboys late in last week's game. Expect Tennessee to run the ball a lot on Sunday and Pollard to rack up some yards.

Bucky Irving, TB (@ CAR)

The Buccaneers dominated the Giants last week by using both of their running backs. Bucky Irving and Rachaad White were both spectacular in their win and should be in your fantasy football lineup. The Panthers have been better in recent weeks but their defense is still beatable. Expect Tampa to run all over Carolina in this game.

Rhamondre Stevenson, NE (v IND)

The Patriots have had an up-and-down season and there may be no worse down than last week's performance. They were embarrassed by the Dolphins on the road and did not run the ball well at all. For Drake Maye to take a step forward, they need Rhamondre Stevenson to carry his weight offensively. He should do that for the Pats and fantasy football managers against the Colts.

Start ‘Em: Joe Mixon, HOU (@ JAX), Chuba Hubbard, CAR (v TB), Aaron Jones, MIN (v ARI)

Week 13 running back sit 'em

Javonte Williams, DEN (v CLE)

The Broncos are on a hot streak but have been tough to figure out in fantasy football. That is especially true at running back, where they are three deep and cycle through all of them. Javonte Williams is the Broncos back who is on the most teams, so he falls into our sit category once again. It is impossible to know who is going to get the red zone carries, so leave him on the bench.

Travis Etienne Jr, JAX (v HOU)

The Jaguars are getting Trevor Lawrence back but that does not mean you should play Travis Etienne Jr. The running back has had a rough season behind a terrible offensive line. Even with Pollard's great game against this Houston defense, it is not worth trusting the Jaguars to do anything. Even though Doug Pederson survived the bye week, that does not mean anything is going to change in Jacksonville.

Alexander Mattison, LVR (@ KC)

Alexander Mattison missed last week's game against the Broncos, which had Amir Abdullah running wild for the Raiders. Fantasy football managers should take note and bench Mattison this week. With a tough Chiefs defense, a running back competition, and no passing game to speak of, Mattison won't get much in terms of fantasy points on Friday.

Sit ‘Em: Tyler Allgeier, ATL (v LAC), Gus Edwards, LAC (@ ATL), Chase Brown, CIN (v PIT)