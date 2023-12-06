With Week 13 in the books, let's take a look at the top fantasy football kickers and their matchups in Week 14.

As we head into the fantasy football playoffs, it's time to focus in on the little details. Picking the right kicker can be the difference between winning a championship and going out sad, so let's take a look at the fantasy kickers to start and the kickers to sit in Week 14 of the 2023 NFL season.

Can Brandon Aubrey of the Cowboys remain on top despite a tough matchup? Will Jason Sanders provide big points on Monday night for the Dolphins? Which dome kickers should you target the rest of the way? We'll answer those questions and more in the Week 14 edition of start 'em and sit 'em for fantasy football kickers.

Start 'em: Week 14 Fantasy Football kickers to play

Brandon Aubrey, DAL (vs PHI): Aubrey has the highest floor of any kicker in fantasy right now, as he's scored at least six fantasy points in every game this year and has a made field goal in all but one game. Aubrey is a perfect 26-for-26 on his attempts this season, and there's no reason to fade him while playing at home in a dome. You could argue Aubrey should be the top-ranked kicker this week.

Jake Moody, SF (vs SEA): We always want kickers attached to great offenses, and playing away from scary weather conditions is always a plus as well. Moody gets a “bend but don't break” Seahawks defense that the 49ers shredded last time around and just gave up four field goals last week to Brandon Aubrey. Moody is a must-start from here on out.

Younghoe Koo, ATL (vs TB): The Falcons aren't exactly a high-flying offense, but Bijan Robinson has been getting more touches and the Falcons should be in scoring position more often as a result. Koo has been terrific this year, converting 24-of-25 attempts and gets the comfort of playing in a dome. Start him.

Daniel Carlson, LV (vs MIN): Last year's top kicker has been a disappointment this year as Las Vegas's offense has floundered, but there is some positive momentum to note. Carlson has finished as a top-12 weekly kicker in three of his last four games, and he's kicking in a friendly environment at home in Las Vegas. It wouldn't be a surprise if Carlson boots at least one long field goal in this game.

Other kickers you're already starting: Jason Sanders, MIA (vs TEN), Justin Tucker, BAL (vs LAR), Harrison Butker, KC (vs BUF), Jake Elliott, PHI (@ DAL)

Sit 'em: Week 14 Fantasy Football kickers to avoid

Brandon McManus, JAX (@ CLE): McManus has been a solid fantasy football kicker this season, but Trevor Lawrence's questionable status combined with a tough Cleveland defense at home make him an easy sit candidate this week. Cleveland's field gets ugly when it rains, and that's in the forecast for Sunday. Look elsewhere.

Nick Folk, TEN (@ MIA): Folk has been an underrated fantasy kicker option in the past, but facing a likely negative game script in primetime against the Dolphins is a recipe for a goose egg. Try and upgrade to a more prolific offense (and not a heavy underdog) with your kicker matchup in Week 14.

Dustin Hopkins, CLE (vs JAX): Same reasoning as McManus applies to Hopkins. Defensive matchup, shaky offenses, and bad weather are an easy combination to avoid for fantasy kickers.

Other kickers you're already sitting: Eddy Pineiro, CAR (@ NO), Greg Zuerlein, NYJ (vs HOU)